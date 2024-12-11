SA wine industry expects improved 2025 grape harvest

South African viticulturists and producer cellars anticipate an improvement in the 2025 wine grape crop compared to last year's record-low yield. Early forecasts suggest the crop will be similar to the 2023 harvest of 1.183 million tonnes, which was the second smallest in the past 20 years.

Dr Etienne Terblanche, head of Vinpro Consultation Services, attributed the improved outlook to moderate weather conditions and minimal disruption from extreme weather events. "The growing season has benefited from favourable winter rainfall patterns and moderate spring, which have supported even budding and healthy vine growth," he explains.

"While the national vineyard area continues to shrink, the current conditions and producer resilience suggest a high-quality harvest across key cultivars."

Weather and vineyard insights

The 2024 post-harvest period was characterised by warm, dry, and windy conditions, creating an ideal environment for maintaining healthy vine canopies.

Despite localised challenges such as wind damage along the coast and a delayed recovery due to lower early winter rainfall, record-breaking rains in July replenished irrigation reserves and ensured sufficient water storage for the growing season.

"The heavy winter rainfall improved water availability but once again came at a cost, particularly due to infrastructure damage caused by flooding along riverbanks," says Terblanche.

"Apart from some cultivar-specific challenges related to low early winter cold accumulation, most vineyards have shown strong growth heading into the season."

A promising growing season

The growing season started 10 days later than last year, but moderate conditions and careful management practices have helped avoid the frost damage and extensive flooding seen in 2024.

While early cultivars like Chardonnay and Pinotage show significant improvement, mid-season cultivars, including Chenin Blanc and Shiraz, have demonstrated some variability in bunch numbers. However, late-season cultivars such as Colombar and Cabernet Sauvignon hold strong promise at this stage.

"The conditions over the next two to three months will be important," says Terblanche. "Factors impacting grape berry size and quality will play a decisive role in determining the potential of the harvest. Producers are optimistic, but continued careful monitoring and adaptation will be key to achieving the full potential of this crop."

A more sustainable sector

"The industry’s adaptability and the absence of extreme weather disruptions this season have created a positive outlook," says Rico Basson, South Africa Wine CEO.

"Stock levels in the industry are at equilibrium, matching the demand from global and domestic markets. If the current conditions hold, South Africa is set to deliver a harvest of both quantity and quality, reinforcing its position as a global wine leader."

The 2025 harvest estimate, compiled by Vinpro in collaboration with SAWIS, will be reviewed continuously as the season progresses. The next estimate, scheduled for release in January 2025, will provide further insights into what promises to be a crucial year for the South African wine industry.