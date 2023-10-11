Ogilvy wins Agency of the Year and Most Effective Agency at Loeries 2023

Ogilvy was recognised as both the South African Agency of the Year and the Regional Agency of the Year across the Middle East and Africa at this year's Loeries Awards. In its 45th year, the Loeries is the largest creative awards platform in the region, setting the standard for creative marketing work across a multitude of marketing disciplines.

Amongst Ogilvy's incredible set of results at the Loeries, they were awarded the overall prize for Marketing Effectiveness, along with two Grand Prix awards, nine golds, three silvers, two Craft Certificates, seven bronzes, and 76 finalists.

The wins at this year's Loeries follow other recent successes for Ogilvy in 2023, including recognition as the most Effective Agency in South Africa at the prestigious Effies Awards, as well as being named the most awarded agency at the Cannes Lions Festival in France, which is the largest advertising awards show in the world.

“We couldn’t be more proud of these Loeries wins for our teams and our clients. Thank you to our clients for their ongoing belief in us as an agency, and also in the power of creativity to help shift their businesses forward. Thank you also to the judges who recognised our work as category-winning, among some amazing work entered this year from all over the region,” says Pete Case, Ogilvy creative chair and CEO. “At Ogilvy our mission continues to be the creation of work that generates meaningful impact, and we are exceptionally pleased to see so many of our clients recognised at this year’s event.”

Winning Ogilvy clients included: KFC, Volkswagen, Castle Lager, Carling Black Label, DStv, PEP and Mondelez.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have received such wonderful recognition. Winning a Grand Prix and several gold, silver, and bronze awards caps off a highly successful awards season for KFC, both locally and internationally,” says Grant McPherson, chief marketing officer at KFC Africa commented. “I want to thank and congratulate our world-class marketing team, our agency partners Ogilvy and Mindshare, and the incredible production houses that dedicated so much time to bringing this work to life.”

Bridget Harpur, head of marketing at Volkswagen South Africa added, after winning a Grand Prix in the Outdoor category: “We are incredibly honoured for the recognition at the Loeries 2023, and proud to champion creativity in South Africa. Through our exceptional partnership with Ogilvy, we are also proud to have broken boundaries this year with marketing that converges innovation, relevance and creativity.”

Commenting on the gold Loerie awarded to Castle Lager for ‘Bread of the Nation’ in the Social Impact category, Wendy Bedforth, brand director for the brand, also stated: “Unlocking the creative potential of brands to tackle real community problems like hunger is not just a solution; it's a recipe for transformation. With Ogilvy as our partners, we are proud to bring this ground-breaking idea to life, one that doesn’t just impact a proudly South African brand, but the people of South Africa and the environment we live in too.”

This year, the Loeries were judged by over 170 marketing professionals, including five international guest judges. The event was live streamed on SABC and served as the finale to the Loeries Creative Week, bringing together the best innovative minds from the marketing industry for a festival of networking, inspiring minds, and recognizing great work.

In addition, the Loeries are the only awards across Africa and the Middle East that inform the global WARC Creative 100, a showcase for the best creative work in the world. As the successor to the prestigious Gunn Report, WARC collates the most important advertising awards from around the world to produce a global list that ranks the most creative companies and campaigns.



