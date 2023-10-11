Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Mamela MediaOgilvy South AfricaDMASAJoe PublicClockworkPrimedia BroadcastingAsk AfrikaLoeriesIncubetaBusiness and Arts South AfricaRichfield Graduate Institute of TechnologyRed & YellowDelta Victor BravoDentsueMediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Celebrating excellence: Announcing the finalists for the Assegai Awards 2023

11 Oct 2023
Issued by: DMASA
The Assegai Awards 2023 season has witnessed an overwhelming response, with talented agencies and companies from different corners of the marketing landscape coming together to showcase their brilliance. The judging panel, consisting of industry experts and luminaries, meticulously evaluated each submission, focusing on creativity strategic excellence, and ROI.
Celebrating excellence: Announcing the finalists for the Assegai Awards 2023

As the Assegai Awards 2023 draws near, we extend our warmest congratulations to all the finalists, whose remarkable work has elevated the standards of marketing excellence. We express our deepest gratitude to all the agencies and companies that participated, contributing to the growth and transformation of the industry. Let us come together to honour their accomplishments and celebrate the power of creativity and innovation that push the boundaries of direct and integrated marketing.

Among the finalists, we are thrilled to announce the following agencies and companies: Click here for the full list of finalists.

The Assegai Awards on 9 November 2023 promises to be an extraordinary event, celebrating and recognising the trailblazers who have shaped the marketing landscape with their outstanding achievements. We eagerly await the awards ceremony where the winners will be announced, highlighting the most exemplary campaigns and strategies that have captivated audiences and achieved remarkable results.

NextOptions
DMASA
The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.
Read more: Assegai Awards, DMASA

Related

Assegai Awards 2023 extends entry deadline: A new opportunity for agencies and companies
DMASAAssegai Awards 2023 extends entry deadline: A new opportunity for agencies and companies30 Aug 2023
Maximise your chances of success: Submit your winning entries to the Assegai Awards 2023
DMASAMaximise your chances of success: Submit your winning entries to the Assegai Awards 202314 Aug 2023
Unleash your creativity: One month left to submit your entries for the Assegai Awards
DMASAUnleash your creativity: One month left to submit your entries for the Assegai Awards27 Jul 2023
Enter the Assegai Awards 2023 and showcase your excellence
DMASAEnter the Assegai Awards 2023 and showcase your excellence18 Jul 2023
IAS Agency Credentials Award 2023: Guidance for a shot at the prize
DMASAIAS Agency Credentials Award 2023: Guidance for a shot at the prize17 Jul 2023
Enter those winning campaigns
DMASAEnter those winning campaigns8 Jun 2023
IAS Agency Credentials Award 2023 beefs up agency opportunities to shine
DMASAIAS Agency Credentials Award 2023 beefs up agency opportunities to shine22 May 2023
Assegai Awards 2023 - Entries by sector
DMASAAssegai Awards 2023 - Entries by sector17 May 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz