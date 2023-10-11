Celebrating excellence: Announcing the finalists for the Assegai Awards 2023

The Assegai Awards 2023 season has witnessed an overwhelming response, with talented agencies and companies from different corners of the marketing landscape coming together to showcase their brilliance. The judging panel, consisting of industry experts and luminaries, meticulously evaluated each submission, focusing on creativity strategic excellence, and ROI.

As the Assegai Awards 2023 draws near, we extend our warmest congratulations to all the finalists, whose remarkable work has elevated the standards of marketing excellence. We express our deepest gratitude to all the agencies and companies that participated, contributing to the growth and transformation of the industry. Let us come together to honour their accomplishments and celebrate the power of creativity and innovation that push the boundaries of direct and integrated marketing.

Among the finalists, we are thrilled to announce the following agencies and companies: Click here for the full list of finalists.

The Assegai Awards on 9 November 2023 promises to be an extraordinary event, celebrating and recognising the trailblazers who have shaped the marketing landscape with their outstanding achievements. We eagerly await the awards ceremony where the winners will be announced, highlighting the most exemplary campaigns and strategies that have captivated audiences and achieved remarkable results.



