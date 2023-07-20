Juta's 22nd Annual Labour Law Update - registration now open

Each year, South Africa's labour law shifts and evolves in interesting and complex ways. As labour law and HR practitioners, missing a change or misunderstanding the impact of a development could cost time, money or reputational harm. Juta's Annual Labour Law update, now in its 22nd year, promises an informative and engaging day in the company of renowned speakers as they deliver a practical analysis of current developments in the critical areas of labour law.

Delegates can look forward to insights on:

Key legislative and case law developments



Labour and employment trends



Policy shifts including updates on Employment Equity



Handling Cases in the CCMA



Dismissal Law



Collective Labour Law

How to attend

This year’s event will be hosted in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), and Pretoria. To register, complete the online registration form and secure your spot. Discounts of up to 20% are available for NPOs and on bookings of 3 or more delegates. To view event pricing, download the brochure here.

Included in your registration fee

In addition to full access to the event, delegates who attend will receive:

A 1 year e-newsletter subscription to Labour Law Sibergramme incorporating important case law and commentary and monthly analysis of new labour cases by John Grogan



Labour Relations Act 66 of 1995 & CCMA Related Material (Juta’s Pocket Statutes) book.



1-month e-newsletter subscription to LegalBrief Workplace, covering issues relating to labour legislation, litigation, policy and other workplace news.



Juta’s Annual Labour Law Update workbook, featuring useful section breakdowns including case law, legislation, commentary, an overview of key points and highlighted topics covered in the seminar

Event registration fees do not include accommodation or travel costs. However, Juta has negotiated special delegate discounts for accommodation rates with a number of hotels. To enquire about the booking process and rates, contact:

Baphiwe Ngubeni

Tel. (Dir.): +27(0)21 659 2377

Cell: +27(0)81 271 0432

Email: seminars@juta.co.za

Dates and venues

18 October 2023: Century City Convention Centre, Cape Town

19 October 2023: Radisson Blu Hotel, Port Elizabeth

30 October 2023: CSIR Convention Centre, Pretoria

31 October 2023: Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel, Johannesburg

1 November 2023: Coastlands Umhlanga Hotel, Durban

Click here to register.

About the speakers

John Grogan is one of the most respected writers on labour law in South Africa having authored five leading labour law texts, Workplace Law; Employment Rights; Dismissal; Collective Labour Law and Labour Litigation and Dispute Resolution (Juta). Dr Grogan has been involved in the practice and teaching of labour law for more than 25 years. He left his position as head of the Department of Law at Rhodes University for private practice in 1997. Apart from practicing in the labour courts, Dr Grogan conducts private arbitrations and continues to publish and lecture. He also edits a number of leading publications, including Employment Law. He has been a part-time Senior Commissioner of the CCMA, a panellist on several bargaining councils, and has acted as a Judge in both the Labour and High Courts.

Puke Maserumule is a director at Maserumule Attorneys and Maserumule Consulting. He has acted as a Labour Court Judge periodically since 1997 and has also acted as a High Court Judge. In his capacity as Acting Judge of the Labour Court, he has been involved in interpreting labour legislation and building the new labour jurisprudence. He is also a member of the legal team that drafted amendments to the Labour Relations Act and Basic Conditions of Employment Act. He is an accredited mediator and arbitrator at Tokiso Dispute Settlement.

Download the brochure

Click here to register