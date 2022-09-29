Siko Republic and Gagasi FM bespoke merchandise

Siko Republik, the athleisure brand popular for its Nguni and African inspired print aesthetic has partnered with GagasiFM to create a Glocalist inspired range of merchandise for the regional commercial radio station. The inspiration for the collaboration comes from GagasiFM's audience - the Glocalists - a term that the station uses to describe that its audience balances: inspiration from global trends with their cultural or local identity.

The limited edition merchandise features trendy and funky bucket hats, vests, shorts, shirts, and jackets that will be used for GagasiFM’s summer campaign: Ila Ngil’thola Khona. The Ila Ngil’thola Khona campaign runs throughout the month of December and includes on-air and digital cash giveaway valued at R200,000, a New Years’ Eve countdown, and a CSI and events take-over of the province.

“This is our first collaboration with a big brand and I’m excited and grateful for this life changing opportunity,” said Jabulile Gwala, founder and owner of Siko Republik. “Wearing clothes that resonate with my African heritage is important to me, because they instil a sense of pride and connects me to my roots.”

Gwala started her business, Siko Republik, when she couldn’t find African inspired activewear, and today her small idea has grown into a fully-fledged business that is creating jobs and collaborating with Gagasi FM.

The collaboration can be viewed on GagasiFM’s digital platforms, and one can look out for GagasiFM’s presenters rocking the merch at the station’s events in December.



