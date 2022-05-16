The Real Good Travel Book now available for download

In 2020, OFM asked Central South Africa to "Show us your recipes!" Now, as the world slowly shifts back to a more 'normal' post-pandemic state, we asked listeners to share their most memorable travel experiences.
Corni Fourie (business manager of Mahareng Publishing) and Anchen Lintvelt (sales manager of OFM) launch The Real Good Travel Book
The end product: The Real Good Travel Book
– a collection of memorable travel experiences from OFM’s listeners and presenters.
This keepsake publication, showcasing some of the hidden gems of Central South Africa, can now be downloaded here: https://bit.ly/RealGoodTravelBook
.
Nick Efstathiou, CEO of Central Media Group, says The Real Good Travel Book
is a celebration of the Central South African lifestyle.
“Central South Africa is home to many wonderful places to visit, things to see and delicious food to enjoy. A special thank you to our listeners for sharing their bucket list experiences with us. It was special reading all the adventures and now OFM gets to share it with you.”
This book was compiled following a competition run on OFM, after the grand prize winner, the 33-year-old Mari le Roux from Hartbeesfontein in North West, was awarded R15,000 cash, courtesy of Hinterland and Hinterland Fuels, for her contribution of her favourite travel experience in Niewoudtville in the Northern Cape.
“It's an amazing place. It is a house built on a cliff. I think it's the only place in South Africa where you feel like you're waking up on clouds. And the sunset is incredible.”
Derik Wolmarans, managing director of Hinterland Fuels, and the sponsor of the competition, also attended the prize-giving on 30 March 2022.
“It is important for us to get involved because our customers are here in Central South Africa. And it's always nice to give back.”
We invite you to use this compilation, presented in collaboration with Mahareng Publishing, as a companion to your travels through the Free State, Northern Cape, North West and Vaal.
“With such professional and amazing partners like Hinterland and Mahareng, the whole project was just easy going from the start! OFM could not do this without them and I hope when you are one of the exclusive owners of The Real Good Travel Book
, you will experience the successful partnership like we did,” says Anchen Lintvelt, OFM sales manager.
We hope you enjoy the experiences, tips and stories featured in The Real Good Travel Book
!
Keep an ear on OFM and an eye on our social media to find out how to win a hardcopy of the publication.