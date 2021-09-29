Kfm's Big September turns up the volume on music with Telkom Music, powered by Joox

Kfm 94.5's popular Big September month of giveaways returned to the station earlier this month with a strong focus on amplifying the music listeners know and love. This year Kfm joined forces with Telkom Music, powered by Joox to bring Big September back for 2021!
The partnership with Telkom Music offers listeners the chance to win their share of over R600,000 cash across the month. To qualify, listeners must download the Telkom Music app and listen out for a song on Kfm by the featured artist of the day. Once a listener hears a song by the artist, they need to SMS the song name to the studio. If they do this, they stand in line to win up to R10,000, four times a day, every weekday for the month.
“We are famous with our listeners for playing the most music in the Western Cape and making our listeners feel great across the day! Music remains one of the key reasons for listening, and we play the perfect mix of the 80s, 90s, 2000s, and current hits across the station. Big September gives our audience the chance to interact with the music and get rewarded for jamming along to and listening out for their favourite artists,” said Stephen Werner, Station Manager for Kfm 94.5.
Big September has already created life-changing moments, as listeners won R185,000 in week one and R197,500 in week two of the promotion. One example of this was Arlene who won on The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie on 20 September. She needed exactly R10,000 to pay for studies to change her career and the course of her life.
Says Michael Krynauw, head of marketing, Tencent: "It's wonderful to partner with Kfm 94.5 in making a difference in the lives of the Kfm family. It's clear that the Western Cape loves music. Since the start of this particular campaign we've seen a measurable increase in user registrations in the Western Cape, with figures as high as 918% growth experienced in just one day. This campaign is testament to the power of music to transform lives."
The promotion continues this week with more chances to win cash on the station until Friday. More info and T’s and C’s on kfm.co.za
.