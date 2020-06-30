Kaya FM fine-tunes its weekday lineup

2 July 2020 marks the end of John Perlman's journey with Kaya FM. For over a decade Perlman's guiding aim has been to offer listeners high quality discussions and analyses of the stories and issues that make up South African society. As the station's foremost current affairs host, his knowledge and ability to make the complex and contrary understandable has created immense value for Afropolitan listeners. In his time with the station Perlman's show has picked up numerous awards and accolades, most recently the best News and Actuality show at the 10th South African Radio Awards.