Kaya FM fine-tunes its weekday lineup

2 July 2020 marks the end of John Perlman's journey with Kaya FM. For over a decade Perlman's guiding aim has been to offer listeners high quality discussions and analyses of the stories and issues that make up South African society. As the station's foremost current affairs host, his knowledge and ability to make the complex and contrary understandable has created immense value for Afropolitan listeners. In his time with the station Perlman's show has picked up numerous awards and accolades, most recently the best News and Actuality show at the 10th South African Radio Awards.
"My time with Kaya FM has been the best 13 years of my career - and some of the best years of my life because working at Kaya has always been more than just a job. Hosting Today with John Perlman has given me a place in a family of big-hearted, hard-working, interesting people. I've had the opportunity and the backing to do some memorable radio. And above all I've had the joy of engaging with some of the most thoughtful listeners in the country. Thanks for having me," expressed John Perlman.
Kaya FM’s MD Greg Maloka said: “For the past 13 years, John has proven many times over the incredible power and impact of a good, meaningful conversation. His numerous SA radio awards nominations, four wins and an induction into the Hall of Fame confirm this. An Afropolitan stalwart, John leaves an impeccable record. I am certain his journey will continue to further his great legacy.”
Today with John Perlman will be replaced by KayaBizz hosted by Gugulethu Mfuphi which moves into the 6-7pm slot from Monday-Thursday. Mfuphi’s two-time Liberty Radio Award winning show will continue to give listeners a round-up of the most important business and financial news from around the continent.
Khaya Sithole, a regular stand-in on Today with John Perlman, will drive the station’s current affairs agenda with a new show on Mondays between 8-9pm. Sithole’s show promises to be a new destination for quality reporting and trusted, expert analysis. All the aforementioned changes will come into effect on the 6 July 2020.
KAYA FM reflects the lives of the predominantly black, urban listener between the ages 25 - 49 living in Gauteng. The current listenership stands at 450 000 per average day and 765 000 per average 7 days.
