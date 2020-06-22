Gordon's Gin launches #BeALegend Kaya FM radio conversation series

Gordon's Gin is getting behind the local entertainment industry with an initiative designed to offer much-needed support - as well as insight, motivation and guidance - while many work towards thriving regardless of the punches that have come with the united battle against Covid-19. The Original London Dry Gin has partnered with Kaya FM to bring listeners the #BeALegend radio conversation series that kicked off on Saturday, 13 June 2020 - World Gin Day - on Elite Nites, the station's eclectic music show.