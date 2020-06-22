Gordon's Gin launches #BeALegend Kaya FM radio conversation series

Gordon's Gin is getting behind the local entertainment industry with an initiative designed to offer much-needed support - as well as insight, motivation and guidance - while many work towards thriving regardless of the punches that have come with the united battle against Covid-19. The Original London Dry Gin has partnered with Kaya FM to bring listeners the #BeALegend radio conversation series that kicked off on Saturday, 13 June 2020 - World Gin Day - on Elite Nites, the station's eclectic music show.
Nkosinathi NayMaps Maphalala
Popular Elite Nites presenter Kgomotso Meso will host the four-part conversation series along with a lineup of special guests who have planted deep roots in the industry. She will be joined by legendary actors Nkosinathi ‘NayMaps’ Maphalala, Abdul and SK Khoza and DJs Oscar Mbo and DJ Lamiez Holworthy for the respective shows, and there’s no doubt that these vibrant conversations will leave listeners feeling inspired to continue building their own legacies through a global pandemic.
The conversation series kicked off with Meso and Maphalala discussing how the lockdown may have put a pause on production in the industry, but never stopped the legendary local entertainers from entertaining. Maphalala is one of Mzansi’s most popular actors, with a starring role in Mzansi Magic’s telenovela The Queen. He is also a musician and an astute businessman with his own clothing label, Nay Maps Clothing.
DJ Lamiez Holworthy
Listeners who tuned in on Saturday, 20 June joined in conversation with Meso and popular South African DJ, television personality and presenter Lamiez Holworthy, when they tipped their hats to the legends of lockdown – those whose creativity knows no bounds.
Gordon’s Gin brand manager, Kayla Hendricks, explains that the local entertainment industry is among the hardest hit by the Covid-19 lockdown. “We know how difficult it has been for all – and particularly our entertainers in this case – to stay positive in the face of so much uncertainty. We know the difference a helping hand can make when it matters most. We also know how incredibly challenging it can be to clear the path towards one’s legacy and to remind oneself of the passion and commitment you had, after fielding a significant curveball. This is the impetus behind this conversation series and is also why Gordon’s Gin is giving away R40,000 in funding to help entertainers and their industry groups clear the path again.’’
‘’Gordon’s Gin is a brand that prides itself on its 250-year legacy, and celebrates those building theirs. That is why we have partnered with these legendary entertainers to provide support and guidance to those ready and willing to listen. It’s our salute to the legends in the entertainment industry who keep on creating and contributing in these trying times,’’ she adds.
To participate in the Gordon’s #BeALegend challenge and stand a chance to win a cash contribution towards a growing legacy, members of the entertainment industry need simply choose to step ‘out of the ordinary and into the legendary,’ by sharing their story on the competition posts on the Gordon’s Gin Facebook page. Winners will be announced on-air on Kaya FM during selected #BeALegend conversation series’ slots on the Elite Nites show.
Anyone who would like to be part of the Gordon’s #BeALegend conversation on social media can visit the Gordon’s Gin Facebook page; or follow Gordon’s Gin on Instagram and Twitter on @GordonsGinSA for more information.
Gordon’s Gin supports responsible drinking, especially at this time when additional freedoms have been afforded under Level 3 with regard to buying alcohol. The team encourages all South Africans to buy only what they need and to consume alcohol responsibly, at home.
KAYA FM reflects the lives of the predominantly black, urban listener between the ages 25 - 49 living in Gauteng. The current listenership stands at 450 000 per average day and 765 000 per average 7 days.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.