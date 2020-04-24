SABC Radio wins big at The Radio Awards 2020

Year after year, awards after awards, SABC Radio remains the indomitable force of the South Africa airwaves - A force to be reckoned with to be exact! In this year's Radio Awards, SABC Radio collectively whisked 19 Awards, proving once more the power of SABC radio to reach, connect and move South Africans. According to the latest BRC RAMS released in February 2020, SABC Radio currently commands 73.2% audience share, representing a 0.2% increase from the previous year's market share of 73%.

Station of the Year PBS – Radio2000

My Station: Most Votes – Ligwalagwala FM

Afternoon Drive Presenter PBS – Motsweding FM Lucky “LTK” Komanisi

Afternoon Drive show PBS – Lesidi FM:Rea Kubeletsa Afternoon Drive Show

Breakfast Show Present PBS – Lotus FM: O’neil Nair

Breakfast Show PBS – Motsweding FM: Di Rage

Business and Finance Show PBS – Thobela FM: Ditlalemeso

Content Producer PBS – Radio2000: The Touchline Show – Timmy T Maranda

Daytime Show PBS – Radio2000: Kings and Queens

Daytime Show Commercial – Metro FM: Lunch with Thomas & Pearl

Music Show PBS – TruFM – TruFM Top 30

News and Actuality Show PBS – RSG: Sutherland Droogte – Monitor

News Bulletin Reader PBS – SAFM: Jwalane Thulo

News Bulletin Reader Commercial – Metro FM: Relebogile Mabotja

Night time Show PBS – Umhlobo Wenene FM: Umxholo Kumhlobo

Promotions Stunt/Event – Thobela FM: Moswa le Bokamoso

Sports Show PBS – Radio 2000: The Touchline Show

Station Imaging PBS – Radio 2000

Weekend Radio Show PBS – Radio 200: The Weekend Favour

It comes as no surprise that nine out of the top 10 radio stations in the country reside within the SABC stable. With stations like Metro FM and Ukhozi FM trail-blazing as the biggest commercial and public mandate platforms dominating in their respective categories with 4.3million and 7,6million listeners, respectively. Their reach and appeal have been instrumental in developing new talent and growing local brands for many years.Radio 2000 – the big winner in this year’s awards - has shot from 393,000 to 700,000 listeners in just one year! The station’s growing reach was confirmed at this year’s The Radio Awards, where they single-handedly scoop five awards, including station of the year.As a result of this remarkable performance across our radio offering, SABC Radio will be effecting only minimal changes to its Line-up for the year under review. Most of the stations have shown healthy gains in listenership figures. This is an indication that the strategies that have been put in place continue to ensure that SABC Radio remains at the crest of the airwaves.As our valued clients, we would also like to take this opportunity to thank you for trusting SABC to grow your brand and your business. We are convinced that our growth is your growth. Here’s to another year of fulfilling and rewarding partnership. Our account executives are always on standby to continue serving you reputably.List of Awards:Sources: BRC RAMS, February 2020 & The Radio Awards 2020