SABC Radio wins big at The Radio Awards 2020

Issued by: SABC
Year after year, awards after awards, SABC Radio remains the indomitable force of the South Africa airwaves - A force to be reckoned with to be exact! In this year's Radio Awards, SABC Radio collectively whisked 19 Awards, proving once more the power of SABC radio to reach, connect and move South Africans. According to the latest BRC RAMS released in February 2020, SABC Radio currently commands 73.2% audience share, representing a 0.2% increase from the previous year's market share of 73%.

It comes as no surprise that nine out of the top 10 radio stations in the country reside within the SABC stable. With stations like Metro FM and Ukhozi FM trail-blazing as the biggest commercial and public mandate platforms dominating in their respective categories with 4.3million and 7,6million listeners, respectively. Their reach and appeal have been instrumental in developing new talent and growing local brands for many years.

Radio 2000 – the big winner in this year’s awards - has shot from 393,000 to 700,000 listeners in just one year! The station’s growing reach was confirmed at this year’s The Radio Awards, where they single-handedly scoop five awards, including station of the year.

As a result of this remarkable performance across our radio offering, SABC Radio will be effecting only minimal changes to its Line-up for the year under review. Most of the stations have shown healthy gains in listenership figures. This is an indication that the strategies that have been put in place continue to ensure that SABC Radio remains at the crest of the airwaves.

As our valued clients, we would also like to take this opportunity to thank you for trusting SABC to grow your brand and your business. We are convinced that our growth is your growth. Here’s to another year of fulfilling and rewarding partnership. Our account executives are always on standby to continue serving you reputably.

List of Awards:
  1. Station of the Year PBS – Radio2000
  2. My Station: Most Votes – Ligwalagwala FM
  3. Afternoon Drive Presenter PBS – Motsweding FM Lucky “LTK” Komanisi
  4. Afternoon Drive show PBS – Lesidi FM:Rea Kubeletsa Afternoon Drive Show
  5. Breakfast Show Present PBS – Lotus FM: O’neil Nair
  6. Breakfast Show PBS – Motsweding FM: Di Rage
  7. Business and Finance Show PBS – Thobela FM: Ditlalemeso
  8. Content Producer PBS – Radio2000: The Touchline Show – Timmy T Maranda
  9. Daytime Show PBS – Radio2000: Kings and Queens
  10. Daytime Show Commercial – Metro FM: Lunch with Thomas & Pearl
  11. Music Show PBS – TruFM – TruFM Top 30
  12. News and Actuality Show PBS – RSG: Sutherland Droogte – Monitor
  13. News Bulletin Reader PBS – SAFM: Jwalane Thulo
  14. News Bulletin Reader Commercial – Metro FM: Relebogile Mabotja
  15. Night time Show PBS – Umhlobo Wenene FM: Umxholo Kumhlobo
  16. Promotions Stunt/Event – Thobela FM: Moswa le Bokamoso
  17. Sports Show PBS – Radio 2000: The Touchline Show
  18. Station Imaging PBS – Radio 2000
  19. Weekend Radio Show PBS – Radio 200: The Weekend Favour
Sources: BRC RAMS, February 2020 & The Radio Awards 2020

