OFM chooses Telegram for main messaging platform

In line with OFM's 20-20 vision for the decade, central South Africa's leading commercial radio station has chosen the increasingly popular messaging application, Telegram, as the main platform through which listeners can interact with the on-air team.





Listeners are encouraged to download the free Telegram app in their respective smart phone app stores and use the number 084 222 9497 to relay various information, send in requests and enter competitions on OFM.



Says Tim Thabethe, programme manager: “Telegram Messenger will allow the OFM family to interact better across central South Africa and through Telegram we want to surprise and delight everyone who is part of it. Telegram opens up opportunities to have more fun and #LiveTheRealGoodLife.”



At first glance, new users will see the messaging app looks very similar to the well-known, WhatsApp. However, there are a few features that make it stand out:

Telegram is cloud-based. This means you can access your messages from multiple devices. You also do not need to back up your messages before you switch devices



It’s fast. Telegram is said to deliver messages faster than any other application due to its servers that are spread worldwide for speed and security



This also means it’s private. Telegram messages are heavily encrypted and can self-destruct. It also keeps your messages safe from hacker attacks



Telegram is free forever. They promise no ads and no subscription fees



And, it’s incredibly powerful. Telegram has no limits on the size of your media and chats. Other examples include connecting from most remote locations, coordinating groups of up to 200,000 members, synchronising your chats across all your devices, sending documents of any type up to 1.5G in size each, encrypting personal and business secrets, storing you media in the cloud, and building your own tools on their API

Says Lindiwe Mtwentula, marketing manager: “We are very excited about this new emerging messaging app; we believe that it will definitely better our touchpoints with listeners. One of its main benefits is ease of use with less limitations and this makes communicating with listeners effortless.”



Telegram also has a desktop application for ease of use, especially if being applied in a corporate setting.



To find out more or to download the app, visit



For more info, please contact Lindiwe Mtwentula on 051 5050 900, 082 416 1665 or az.oc.mfo@ewidnil



Who is OFM?



OFM is central South Africa’s premier commercial radio station offering a mix of music, news and entertainment.



The station serves the influential SEM seven to 10 market with a footprint across the Free State, Northern Cape, southern Gauteng and North West. The brand is synonymous with the people of central South Africa and covers the full spectrum of listeners: from urban youngsters to retired pensioners, from working moms and dads to successful professionals, from rural communities to agricultural producers. As such, OFM offers a number of niche features – including an agricultural programme, Agri news twice a day, entertainment and sports features.



Our audience is incredibly loyal and supportive and as such OFM enjoys one of the highest instances of time spent listening to the radio in South Africa. OFM is part of the Central Media Group with its head office located in Bloemfontein and a studio in Welkom. Find OFM at



