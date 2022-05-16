Most Read
WATCH: Addressing skills shortages with the Wunderman Thompson Data Learnership Academy
Richard Mullins, managing director of Wunderman Thompson across Africa, Europe and the Middle East, Odwa Makhalima, analytics implementation specialist at Wunderman Thompson, and Beth Casey, country director for marketing and commerce cloud at Salesforce, discuss Wunderman Thompson's Data Learnership Academy, how it addresses skills shortages and what the future holds for the academy and the jobs market...
