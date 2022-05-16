Report released on podcasting in Africa

Africa Podfest and Baraza Media Lab have partnered to launch a series of reports on podcasting in Africa in 2021. This collaborative project seeks to surface crucial information and insights to support investment in innovative business models within the podcasting industry, which is showing tremendous potential.
Building on the 2021 Baseline Study “Is This Mic On?”, the objective was to develop a baseline understanding of the trends in African podcasting from which to frame further programming, and to use reliable data to map the potential of and make a strong case for further investment in African podcasting.
The study has continued into 2022 with the Discovery Tour: Data Edition
, is a mixed methods research study combining a qualitative and quantitative approach to podcasting in Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa.
From previous research, one important missing piece which is needed to grow the podcasting industry is reliable information that aids podcasters and ecosystem supporters to make good decisions. The most frequently asked question by podcasters in the community and innovators who are seeking to expand the podcasting medium is about the potential sustainability of podcasting. Podcasting is a crucial growth opportunity for Africa's creative economy, potentially providing sustainable employment for millions of youth.
The aim in this second phase of research was to better understand the growth and sustainability of African podcasting in three leading African podcasting markets - Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa. The research question being addressed is "What does growth and sustainability for African podcasting mean?"
The project has been able to uncover podcast themes, needs and perceptions of podcasters, audience engagement and motivations driving podcast growth in three of Africa’s largest podcast markets - Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa.
Key findings
Some of the key insights from the results include:
- The average listener is between 24 and 30 years old.
- More women than men listen to podcasts.
- A large number of Africans listen to podcasts from their own country as opposed to other African countries.
- Ideal podcast duration between 30 and 40mins.
- Most listened to platform is Spotify leading with 35.1% of those surveyed.
- Other aspects discussed are opportunities for scale, financial opportunities and barriers to entry.
The report is available for download
.