Autograph Collection Hotel to opens in Kruger National Park

28 Mar 2023
Marriott International has announced the signing of a franchise agreement with Tingana Hospitality Group to open an Autograph Collection hotel in the Kruger National Park. The property, which is currently under construction, will undergo a brand positioning process before opening as an Autograph Collection by 2025.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

"We are extremely excited to have signed with the world-renowned Marriott International group, which has a global footprint internationally in the hospitality sector. This lodge is a distinctive addition to Autograph Collection Hotels and will be a unique destination for Marriott Bonvoy members and travellers from across the globe to visit," says Haroun Peer, director, Tingana Hospitality Group.

Talya French, director of lodging development for Marriott International adds: "We are delighted to work with Tingana Hospitality Group to bring Autograph Collection Hotels to one of the largest wildlife sanctuaries in Africa. Autograph Collection features curated properties that celebrate individuality and we look forward to offering a distinct perspective on design and hospitality to the emerging and beautiful areas of Mpumalanga. Through this deal signing, we continue to enhance our portfolio in South Africa and support the growth of the tourism sector in the country.”

The Autograph Collection hotel in Kruger National Park is anticipated to feature 18 villas, an all-day dining restaurant, a lobby bar and swimming pool, amongst other features and facilities. The hotel will be located on the Sabie River bordering the Kruger National Park, and it is near the Kruger Gate entrance to the park.

As part of the vision of the ownership group, the hotel will be committed to social responsibility and empowering the local community through its operations.

Marriott International's current portfolio in South Africa encompasses nearly 50 properties and more than 6,000 rooms across eight brands.

