Property purchasing 101: A bank guarantee and its benefits

“Unfortunately, the process of buying a home doesn’t come with an instruction manual,” says Jackie Smith, head of buyers trust, a division of the Ooba Group. “And since the topic isn’t covered in school or university, many first-time buyers are left trying to figure out the process on their own.”Smith explains that one of the most important matters that buyers are in the dark about is how to protect themselves when putting down a deposit on a house – or more specifically the benefits of a bank guarantee.“A bank guarantee is a ‘financial backstop’ offered by a lending institution. In the case of a property deposit, the bank issues a guarantee to the seller that the buyer has sufficient funds to meet the deposit amount.”This means that the seller will be protected by the bank if the buyer is not able to meet their contractual commitment in terms of a deposit.A deposit is generally paid by a buyer to a seller within an agreed period - after the Offer to Purchase on the property has been accepted. Smith explains that there are several ways in which the payment of the deposit can be achieved:Some of the additional benefits of using a third-party platform include:To conclude, Smith says that a bank guarantee offers both parties peace-of-mind. “This is likely the most significant financial commitment that a buyer makes in their lifetime - it’s important that the safety of their deposit not be yet another thing they have to worry about.”