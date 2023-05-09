Industries

Comprop acquires Katlehong's Sam Ntuli Mall

9 May 2023
The Futuregrowth Community Property Fund (Comprop) has acquired the recently developed Sam Ntuli Mall, a regional shopping centre situated in Katlehong, Johannesburg.
Sam Ntuli Mall. Source: Provided
Sam Ntuli Mall. Source: Provided

The 30,276m2 shopping centre is anchored by Shoprite, Pick n Pay, Boxer and Cashbuild - with an internal mall as well as a number of line shops.

The acquisition brings the Comprop portfolio to 24 shopping centres, with a total gross lettable area of more than 420,000m2, valued in excess of R7.3bn.

KZN's Bridge City Shopping Centre reopens for trade with refreshed aesthetic
KZN's Bridge City Shopping Centre reopens for trade with refreshed aesthetic

6 Apr 2023

Said Smital Rambhai, fund manager of Comprop: “The acquisition of Sam Ntuli Mall falls in line with our long-term strategy of investing in high quality retail shopping centres across South Africa, that are underpinned by strong income growth potential for our investors and service the low to middle income households by delivering high quality goods and services at affordable prices.”

Read more: property investment, Smital Rambhai, Futuregrowth Community Property Fund, Comprop

