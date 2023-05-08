Industries

JRA, Sandton Central collaborate to keep traffic lights on during load shedding

8 May 2023
The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) and the Sandton Central Management District have partnered on the Traffic Signal Secondary Power Initiative which aims to keep traffic lights at major intersections in Sandton Central operating throughout load shedding.
L-R: Daniel Nyamazane, JRA board member; Stuart Spencer, Investec group chief operating officer; Elaine Jack, district improvement manager of Sandton Central Management District; Cllr Kenny Kunene; Charles Cilliers, JRA newly appointed board chair; and Louis Nel, acting CEO of Johannesburg Roads Agency
L-R: Daniel Nyamazane, JRA board member; Stuart Spencer, Investec group chief operating officer; Elaine Jack, district improvement manager of Sandton Central Management District; Cllr Kenny Kunene; Charles Cilliers, JRA newly appointed board chair; and Louis Nel, acting CEO of Johannesburg Roads Agency

Power will be sourced from adjacent building owners, with Investec the first property owner participating in the initiative. Its generator resources will power the intersections at Grayston Drive and Rivonia Road, and Grayston Drive and West Road South. Roadworks to connect these two busy intersections are already underway.

The Traffic Signal Secondary Power Initiative entails a redesign of the signal wiring to allow for a secondary power connection to the nearest adjacent property, which will be undertaken by the JRA. Participating property owners then facilitate the necessary connection to their own backup power system, whether solar, generator or UPS, so that traffic lights can function when load shedding kicks in.

SA small business confidence takes a knock as the energy crisis intensifies
SA small business confidence takes a knock as the energy crisis intensifies

Issued by Business Partners Limited 4 May 2023

Relief for motorists

Says Elaine Jack, district improvement manager of Sandton Central Management District, “Our work on this project will give some much-needed relief to motorists and ensure Sandton's roads are safer for everyone. The initiative is a wonderful example of what can be accomplished when key stakeholders join forces to tackle the city’s most pressing issues, and we feel privileged that our contribution will make a positive difference for Sandton’s road users.”

Said Johannesburg Road Agency Board chairperson Charles Cilliers: “We are encouraged by the number of businesses who are joining hands with the JRA to improve the city’s traffic mobility during load shedding. I’d like to extend my sincere thanks to Investec as one of the first corporate citizens to share their resources with all City of Joburg road users to ensure better safety and uninterrupted traffic flow on Grayston and Rivonia.”

