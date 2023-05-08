Industries

Vis Reddy appointed chairman of SRK Consulting

8 May 2023
Following an eight-year term as managing director, Vis Reddy has been appointed chairman of SRK Consulting (South Africa).
Vis Reddy, chairman of SRK Consulting
Vis Reddy, chairman of SRK Consulting

Reddy has also assumed the role of regional coordinator for Africa on behalf of SRK Global as part of the company’s strategic expansion into African markets.

Reddy noted that, with the buoyancy of commodity prices and SRK’s history of involvement in the mining sector, his appointment comes at a busy time for the company. “The world over, engineering consultancies like SRK are facing shortages of well-qualified and experienced scientists and engineers,” he said.

“An important part of my immediate role will be to help the business attract and retain the best people available – and to ensure that our standards and quality of work are not compromised by the pressure of work during this period.”

“With the considerable scope for the growth of mining and other industries in Africa, we are also looking for opportunities to establish consulting practices in countries where our clients and potential clients are operating,” Reddy said.

