R2.5bn lifestyle estate on the cards for Carnival City

Plans for a mixed-use lifestyle estate are underway for the vacant land at Carnival City in Ekurhuleni, which will see Carnival City Casino partner with LivRES for the project's development.

Supplied image: Artist impression of the Carnival City Lifestyle Estate’s apartments

When complete, the 50ha R2.5bn lifestyle estate will comprise secure residential districts connected by commercial and lifestyle components. The current casino and hotel complex is situated on a 30ha portion of land directly adjoining the new development. Carnival City, owned by Sun International, is a minority shareholder in this development that aims to offer safe, affordable and healthy living.

Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming says, “Sun International purchased the land well over 20 years ago because the location was perfect for a casino, even though the parcel of land was larger than needed. Over the years we have weighed up a number of options for the unused part of the property, including selling it off.”

Burgeoning area

Leeming said that after the R1bn Carnival City Casino and entertainment complex opened in November 2000, it instantly became the premier entertainment destination in the region, attracting greater development to the surrounding area. This includes a Road Lodge which was built by the City Lodge Group. Sun International added the four-star Carnival City hotel in 2007.

Annemie Turk, Carnival City’s general manager says “Very little of what you see around you was here when we opened. Not even the nearby Mall existed back then, so Carnival City was very much a catalyst for development in this area. Over time, there has been growing market demand for a fully integrated community lifestyle experience, and this is backed up by our own research, which indicates that the area will benefit from a new mixed-use estate. This influenced our decision to enter into a partnership with LivRES Property Developers.”

The Carnival East Village Property Company was expressly formed to work in partnership with LivRES to manage the development and the estate, while the Carnival City Casino will focus on its core business, which is running a casino and a hotel.

LivRES specialises in creating stylish, sustainable developments with modern amenities in vibrant destinations. They aim to offer homeowners and investors the ultimate residential lifestyle at affordable price points.

“Our plan is to offer the convenience of lifestyle resort living, right here in the East Rand, by creating a people-centric neighbourhood complete with a range of housing, retail, business and office space, plus amenities for leisure activities,” says Tim White from LivRes.

The buildings will be equipped with solar and generator backup to future-proof the development against interrupted energy supply. Emphasis will be placed on installing sustainable fixtures and fittings to save energy and water.

The existing wetland on the site will be turned into a green park, ideal for physical exercise and relaxation.

Supplied image: Artist impression of the Carnival City Lifestyle Estate’s park

Estate details

Districts will be completed one at a time, and when complete it will contain:

The existing Carnival City Casino’s entertainment complex, with over 13 restaurants and multiple entertainment offerings.



3,000 new homes developed in separate villages across the property. Each distinctive village will offer either trendy upmarket apartments or freestanding homes in the East Village, West Village, Greenwich Village, Upper Westside and Upper Eastside.



Commercial and retail opportunities in the business and commercial districts.



A private school at the estate's western entrance, within safe walking distance of the residential districts. The school will offer primary and secondary level education.



A lifestyle centre, 10,000m² neighbourhood market and a village-style retail centre.



Central Park with a range of open space and recreation amenities, linked to the estate by a network of green walking and cycling trails, including the newly launched Carnival City Parkrun.



Easy access onto the N17 highway linking the estate to Johannesburg, and less than a 30-minute commute to OR Tambo International Airport.

Other modern amenities and attractions include security with a 24-hour guard, Wi-Fi ready facilities, co-working spaces, children’s play areas, a resort-style pool and clubhouse, a meditation garden and braai areas. All properties will also allow pets and there will be a doggy park for residents to walk their furry friends.

First development: East Village

Supplied image: Artist impression of the Carnival City Lifestyle Estate’s affordable apartment

The East Village will be the first to be developed within the greater estate. The 30 residential units, designed by LYT Architects, will offer a selection of one and two bedroom apartment units. Unit sizes range from 39m2 to 72m2. Each three-story block will be positioned to offer privacy in a fully landscaped setting with green walkways and parking spaces.

The developers anticipate that construction of the first units will begin by April 2024, with the first apartments being ready for occupation by December 2024.