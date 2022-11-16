Industries

Telkom hands over its video and audio streaming platform to SABC

16 Nov 2022
Telkom has handed over handover its video and audio streaming platform TelkomONE to the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), effective on 17 November 2022, the company said in a statement.
Source:
Source: Unsplash

"Telkom and the SABC have had a successful partnership since the launch of TelkomONE in late 2020. The platform has now matured and is ready to scale under the management of the SABC's broadcasting expertise," Telkom said.

"Their expertise in sourcing and curating relevant content will enrich the current content library for existing and new customers, said Telkom CMO, Gugu Mthembu.

The broadcaster will migrate all TelkomONE’s existing customer base. Subscribers will be notified and transferred to the new SABC platform at launch.

"We will continue to evolve to our digital lifestyle provider ambition through our investments in areas such as content, fintech, gaming and IoT by partnering with strategic partners to deliver products and services that create a better life for our customers", she concluded.

Existing Telkom One Amp customers with active subscriptions will automatically have access to SABC+ at no additional cost; they can also look forward to enhanced content offerings which they can subscribe to directly through SABC +.

