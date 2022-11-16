Integrate to innovate

Even in an era dominated by digital media, community radio continues to hold a powerful position. Its ability to connect with audiences on a personal level, combined with its accessibility and trustworthiness, makes it an invaluable platform for brands and communities.

Trendsetters and industry experts constantly burn the midnight oil, working to understand the future consumer and anticipate emerging trends. The fifth industrial revolution, driven by artificial intelligence (AI), is transforming industries across the board - and radio is no exception.

Mpho Mothapo, chief revenue officer at Motherland OMNI, brings a wealth of experience in broadcasting, content production, on-air promotions, marketing and business development. With a strong background in television and video production, Mothapo has also excelled in events and entertainment, specialising in media advisory, sponsorships and business development.

Despite the challenges posed by digital disruption, radio has demonstrated its resilience and enduring value. Almost all media platforms pay their allegiance to radio for amplification, enhancement, reach and impact.

Radio and digital media complement each other rather than compete: Radio offers a trusted, accessible platform, while digital media provides interactive, personalised experiences.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has played a pivotal role in debunking myths surrounding the perceived decline of radio. A recent radio thought leadership colloquium highlighted the medium's enduring power, demonstrating that fact tells and stories sell. Generations of audiences has relied on radio for information, education and entertainment.

While the digital terrain has grown significantly in recent years, it's important to recognise that radio and digital media complement each other rather than compete, radio offers a trusted, accessible platform, while digital media provides interactive, personalised experiences. The emergence of agencies such as Avatar has showcased the potential of leveraging digital platforms to enhance traditional media strategies. Brands are increasingly recognising the importance of a multi-channel approach to reach their target audiences and drive loyalty.

Radio: Reach, for real

Trust and accessibility: Radio remains one of the most trusted media globally. It's accessible to a wide audience, even in areas with limited internet connectivity.

Emergency communication: Radio is still regarded as a reliable source for disseminating urgent information and updates.

Community connection: Radio helps listeners feel connected to their community, offering diverse programming that reflects local culture and issues.

Digital media: Integrate

Interactivity and engagement: Digital media allows for interactive content, such as social media platforms where users can engage directly with content creators and other users.

Wide reach and personalisation: It offers a vast reach and the ability to personalise content based on user preferences and behaviours.

Multimedia integration: Digital platforms can integrate text, audio, video, and interactive elements, providing a richer user experience.

Radio and digital media both play significant roles in today's communication landscape, each with unique strengths and relevance.

Force for authentic connection

The future of community radio in South Africa lies in leveraging the power of digital technology to expand its reach and accessibility. By integrating digital platforms, community radio stations can tap into wider audiences and offer more personalised content.

Brands increasingly recognise the importance of authenticity and cultural relevance in their messaging. Language plays a crucial role in resonating with consumers, and community radio's ability to communicate in local languages gives it a distinct advantage.

While social media likes can be a vanity metric, they don't necessarily translate into tangible results. Effective communication requires a blend of art and science. By maintaining a consistent brand voice and leveraging both digital and traditional platforms, community radio stations can capture audiences and drive meaningful engagement.



