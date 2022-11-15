Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Broad MediaLexisNexisTPDCIrvine PartnersTelvivaESETDomains.co.zaBizcommunity.comSASEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Technology Company news South Africa

The one thing South Africa's top companies have in common

15 Nov 2022
Issued by: Broad Media
MyBroadband is the website of choice for CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, IT managers, and technology professionals - with a total of three million IT decision-makers and tech enthusiasts visiting the site each month.
The one thing South Africa's top companies have in common

South Africa's top companies all have one thing in common - they advertise on MyBroadband.

This is thanks to MyBroadband's position as South Africa’s largest and most influential technology publication.

MyBroadband is the website of choice for CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, IT managers, and technology professionals - with a total of three million IT decision-makers and tech enthusiasts visiting the site each month.

This makes it the perfect place for the country's top ICT companies to advertise their products and services, grow their brands, and position themselves as leaders in their segment.

When this large reach is combined with MyBroadband's ability to target an advertising campaign to a specific target market, companies receive an excellent ROI for their marketing spend.

Advertise on MyBroadband

MyBroadband offers a range of marketing products that make it easy to reach its influential audience.

These include sponsored articles, social media promotions, category takeovers, What’s Next interviews, dedicated mailers, display banners, and more.

MyBroadband’s marketing team also takes care of all aspects of a campaign – including targeting, performance optimisation, and reporting.

To see what we can do for your company, contact MyBroadband’s advertising team.

NextOptions
Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
Read more: MyBroadband, Broad Media

Related

The best place to reach South Africa's investment and finance decision-makers
Broad MediaThe best place to reach South Africa's investment and finance decision-makers1 Nov 2022
How to get your message to South African IT executives
Broad MediaHow to get your message to South African IT executives18 Oct 2022
Daily Investor's powerful South African investment and finance audience
Broad MediaDaily Investor's powerful South African investment and finance audience11 Oct 2022
How to reach South African ICT decision makers
Broad MediaHow to reach South African ICT decision makers20 Sep 2022
South Africa's biggest motoring news websites
Broad MediaSouth Africa's biggest motoring news websites30 Aug 2022
South Africa's largest and most influential IT publication
Broad MediaSouth Africa's largest and most influential IT publication23 Aug 2022
Most powerful B2B marketing platform for IT companies in South Africa
Broad MediaMost powerful B2B marketing platform for IT companies in South Africa8 Jul 2022
How to generate leads using content marketing
Broad MediaHow to generate leads using content marketing19 May 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz