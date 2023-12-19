BET Software provides buckets of hope for community members

BET Software held its annual Bucket Drive on Thursday. The team filled 50 buckets with essential food items for Sizane Care Centre in Wentworth and Tyron Community Development in Chatsworth, Durban.

The BET Software team spread joy and cheer through their annual bucket drive handover.

Sizane Care Centre is a community-based organisation that works with the Department of Social Development and has been operating since 2000. Its primary focus was initially HIV/Aids, but it now offers a variety of programmes such as a soup kitchen, a drop-in centre for vulnerable children, and support groups.

Tyron Community Development in Chatsworth was established in 2013 and uplifts underserved communities.

Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software, said that beyond meeting basic needs, the bucket hampers show beneficiaries that the BET community cares about their well-being.

“Providing assistance is a powerful way to embody the spirit of our company, and the spirit of the season. We encourage others to do the same,” he explained.

Lucille Henry, administrator at Sizane Care Centre, said that the hampers will make a massive difference in the lives of the beneficiaries, especially in these tough economic times. “Thank you, BET Software. Thank you for choosing us, for partnering with us and for helping the people who we help on a daily basis. It means so much, and we would love for this to continue,” she said.

Chatsworth resident and beneficiary, Priscilla Mahadeo, said: “At the moment, I have two boys who are unemployed, I am too. My husband is a car guard, so he is the sole breadwinner. This gift has touched my heart. I am very grateful.”