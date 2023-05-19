BET Software in Johannesburg turns 1

BET Software's Johannesburg office turns one today, another exceptional milestone for the company. BET Software, which is headquartered in Durban, is synonymous with innovation. The company pioneered SyX software - an application which can result large volumes of transactions in rapid time.

A year ago, Michael Collins, BET Software’s general manager, officially opened the company’s Johannesburg office.

As BET Software expands, with a growing team of over 300 nationwide, so does its global reach.

Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software, says that it is a key month to reflect on how far the company has come and where BET Software is headed.

“May is Africa month, and World Telecommunication and Information Society Day also falls in the same month. We know that our continent has the largest potential for digital growth. As a rapidly growing company in the software development space, with a footprint in Africa, BET Software understands the importance of development on the continent. For example, look at our product SyX, which is designed to run on low-end hardware in locations with limited internet connectivity, making it practical in an African context. I really believe we’re making strides and we continue charting the course for success,” Collins explains.

BET Software in Johannesburg is growing.

Collins adds, “To our fantastic Johannesburg team members, we see you, we appreciate you and we congratulate you on this momentous occasion. Onwards and upwards, team.”