BET software empowers Velabahleke High School's top performing matriculants of 2022

On Saturday 28 January, 2023, BET Software celebrated with Velabahleke High School's Class of 2022, at the ninth annual top achievers awards. Once again, the school achieved a 100% pass rate with 396 distinctions in total.

BET Software honoured the top twenty performing matriculants with laptops, wireless keyboards, and computer mouses. For close to a decade, the company has supported the school and its excellent pass rate.

The keynote speaker for the day, from the KZN Premier’s office, Deputy Director General Sibusiso Ngubane, acknowledged the triumphant spirit of the Class of 2022. He said: “These learners had to persist despite some of the adversities like the floods, the looting, the loadshedding that the province has faced. We commend them.”

The school’s top matriculant, Nothando Koza, who also received the 2022 Dux Award, thanked BET Software for its contribution. She said: “My mother no longer has to worry about where she will get the funds to buy me a laptop for university this year, because of BET Software’s assistance. You have already made the year ahead much easier for me.”

BET Software’s general manager, Michael Collins, said: “2022 marks another remarkable year and another fantastic pass rate for Velabahleke High School. Congratulations to the Matriculants. BET Software is proud of you.”



