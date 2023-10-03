Asus takes over NUC from Intel in non-exclusive deal

Asus has taken over Intel's NUC mini-PC systems. Under the agreement, Asus received a non-exclusive license to Intel's NUC systems product line designs. This enables the Taiwan-based PC maker to manufacture and sell NUC products with Intel 10th to 13th generation processors and develop future design.

Executives of ASUS, Intel, and valued partners unite on stage to celebrate the significant milestone as ASUS takes NUC forward. Source: Supplied

“This agreement marks another astonishing turning point in our three-decade-long profound partnership. Our common passion for innovation and empowering individuals and businesses has built this partnership," said Asus chairperson Jonney Shih, expressing his enthusiasm about the takeover.

"I want to seize this moment to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Pat (Gelsinger) and Intel. They have entrusted us with the responsibility of taking the NUC system product lines to new heights.”

Intel decided to pivot its strategy to enable ecosystem partners to continue the NUC systems product line innovation and growth.

Michelle Johnston Holthaus, executive vice president and GM of the client computing group at Intel, echoed this sentiment. She said, “Today’s signing ceremony is more than just a business deal. It shows ASUS’ dedication to enhancing the lives of NUC customers and partners around the world. I am looking forward to seeing NUC thrive as part of the ASUS family.”

The takeover is expected to bring significant advancements in the NUC product line and the tech world is eagerly anticipating the future developments this takeover will bring.