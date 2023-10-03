Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesNedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

AfriGISEasyDebitBizcommunity.comOmnisientDentsuPDCEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Hardware News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

ICT jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Asus takes over NUC from Intel in non-exclusive deal

3 Oct 2023
Lindsey SchuttersBy: Lindsey Schutters
Asus has taken over Intel's NUC mini-PC systems. Under the agreement, Asus received a non-exclusive license to Intel's NUC systems product line designs. This enables the Taiwan-based PC maker to manufacture and sell NUC products with Intel 10th to 13th generation processors and develop future design.
Executives of ASUS, Intel, and valued partners unite on stage to celebrate the significant milestone as ASUS takes NUC forward. Source: Supplied
Executives of ASUS, Intel, and valued partners unite on stage to celebrate the significant milestone as ASUS takes NUC forward. Source: Supplied

“This agreement marks another astonishing turning point in our three-decade-long profound partnership. Our common passion for innovation and empowering individuals and businesses has built this partnership," said Asus chairperson Jonney Shih, expressing his enthusiasm about the takeover.

"I want to seize this moment to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Pat (Gelsinger) and Intel. They have entrusted us with the responsibility of taking the NUC system product lines to new heights.”

Huawei's comeback adds diversity to stagnant consumer electronics market
Huawei's comeback adds diversity to stagnant consumer electronics market

By 21 Sep 2023

Intel decided to pivot its strategy to enable ecosystem partners to continue the NUC systems product line innovation and growth.

Michelle Johnston Holthaus, executive vice president and GM of the client computing group at Intel, echoed this sentiment. She said, “Today’s signing ceremony is more than just a business deal. It shows ASUS’ dedication to enhancing the lives of NUC customers and partners around the world. I am looking forward to seeing NUC thrive as part of the ASUS family.”

The takeover is expected to bring significant advancements in the NUC product line and the tech world is eagerly anticipating the future developments this takeover will bring.

NextOptions
Lindsey Schutters
Lindsey Schutters' articles

About Lindsey Schutters

Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity
Read more: Intel, Asus, Jonney Shih, Lindsey Schutters

Related

Melon Mobile brings first fully digital eSIM to SA, CEO says innovation not done
Melon Mobile brings first fully digital eSIM to SA, CEO says innovation not done1 day ago
Linda Yaccarino and Elon Musk at MMA Global Possible conference. Source: LinkedIn
X CEO Linda Yaccarino claims platform will be profitable next year28 Sep 2023
Source: Apple
New Apple software updates build higher garden walls19 Sep 2023
#BehindtheSelfie: Adam Shapiro, CEO at Autopilot Workflow Solutions
#BehindtheSelfie: Adam Shapiro, CEO at Autopilot Workflow Solutions15 Sep 2023
Source: Lindsey Schutters
#SAOGC2023: Gwede Mantashe claims CIA is funding anti-gas NGOs13 Sep 2023
USB-C charging on the iPhone may solve the world's problems. Source: Lindsey Schutters
An iPhone switch to USB-C could save the world12 Sep 2023
Panel discussion at Novacom
WACS undersea cable fixed, but infrastructure bosses call for more resilience7 Sep 2023
Load shedding hacks to keep the lights on. Source: Pixabay/Pexels
#BizTech: Load shedding will get worse, here's how to make it better5 Sep 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz