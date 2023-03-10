Daily Investor shows exceptional growth

South African finance and investing publication Daily Investor has shown exceptional growth, and is set to reach one million readers in March.

Daily Investor launched on 1 August 2022, offering South Africans the latest business news, investing insights, and financial data. Over the last eight months, the publication attracted a rapidly-growing audience of investors, finance professionals, executives, and high-net-worth individuals.

The majority of Daily Investor’s audience is between 35 and 65 years old, have a household income of over R1m, and live in Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Cape Town.

Smart Money

On the back of this success, Daily Investor launched its finance, business, and investing talk show: Smart Money with Alishia Seckam.

On Smart Money, Alishia interviews South Africa’s top business leaders to get their views on financial matters and see what makes them tick.

Recent guests on the show include former FNB CEO Michael Jordaan, Discovery CEO Adrian Gore, ARC co-CEO Johan van Zyl, and AlexForbes CEO Dawie de Villiers. It also featured Vestact CEO Paul Theron, A2X founder and CEO Kevin Brady, and Karooooo CEO Zak Calisto.

The show achieved over 100,000 views in its first two weeks and has already developed a strong following on YouTube, Facebook, and the Smart Money website.



