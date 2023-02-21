Smart Money with Alishia Seckam is here

Smart Money focuses on South Africa's asset management industry, JSE-listed companies, venture capitalism, and how to invest smartly.

Daily Investor has launched its new finance, business, and investing show, Smart Money with Alishia Seckam.

Daily Investor has shown exceptional growth since its launch in August 2022 and now attracts over 400,000 monthly readers.

Its audience includes South African fund managers, analysts, investors, finance professionals, and retail investors.

To further serve its growing audience, Daily Investor has partnered with one of South Africa’s top broadcast and financial journalists, Alishia Seckam, to launch Smart Money.

Seckam will interview South Africa’s top business and investment leaders to get their views on financial matters and see what makes them tick.

The first episode features venture capitalist and former FNB CEO Michael Jordaan, who discusses his investment strategy and his biggest investment (watch the interview here).

Other guests in the first season include A2X founder and CEO, Kevin Brady; African Rainbow Capital co-CEO, Johan van Zyl; Alexander Forbes CEO, Dawie de Villiers, and Karooooo CEO, Zak Calisto.

Seckam will also speak to Vodacom CEO, Shameel Joosub; Nedbank CEO, Mike Brown; Fairtree CEO, Kobus Nel, and Remgro executive and former Vodacom CEO, Pieter Uys.

Smart Money with Alishia Seckam is available on Daily Investor, YouTube, and Facebook.