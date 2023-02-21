Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

SAFRMemela Jones IncCatchwordsMetroWiredEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Markets & Investment News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Property jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Balwin Properties to list shares for trade on A2X Markets

21 Feb 2023
Residential property developer Balwin Properties will from 28 February list its shares for trade on A2X Markets, becoming the 10th company from the property sector to do so.
Source: Balwin Properties
Source: Balwin Properties

It will retain its primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and its issued share capital will not be affected by its secondary listing on A2X. There is no cost nor additional regulatory compliance for Balwin as a result of the secondary listing.

SBTi approves Balwin Properties' emissions reduction targets
SBTi approves Balwin Properties' emissions reduction targets

15 Sep 2022

Said Balwin CEO Steve Brookes: “We are pleased to be complementing Balwin’s existing listing on the JSE with a secondary listing on A2X. This listing offers investors greater access to our shares and could potentially attract new investors through lower trading costs offered on the A2X platform.”

Balwin’s listing will bring the number of instruments listed on A2X to 95, with a combined market capitalisation of R6.7tn.

NextOptions
Read more: property investment, Steve Brookes, Balwin Properties, A2X Markets

Related

How to grow generational wealth through property investment
How to grow generational wealth through property investment31 Jan 2023
Gauteng the preferred province for Africa's property investors
Gauteng the preferred province for Africa's property investors25 Jan 2023
How to become a property mogul in South Africa
How to become a property mogul in South Africa17 Jan 2023
Retail Reit Hyprop to list and trade on A2X
Retail Reit Hyprop to list and trade on A2X30 Nov 2022
Attacq to undergo secondary listing on A2X
Attacq to undergo secondary listing on A2X9 Nov 2022
SBTi approves Balwin Properties' emissions reduction targets
SBTi approves Balwin Properties' emissions reduction targets15 Sep 2022
Real estate investment firm MAS to list on A2X
Real estate investment firm MAS to list on A2X7 Sep 2022
Why investing in real estate is one of the best ways to build wealth
Why investing in real estate is one of the best ways to build wealth8 Jul 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz