Balwin Properties to list shares for trade on A2X Markets

Residential property developer Balwin Properties will from 28 February list its shares for trade on A2X Markets, becoming the 10th company from the property sector to do so.

Source: Balwin Properties

It will retain its primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and its issued share capital will not be affected by its secondary listing on A2X. There is no cost nor additional regulatory compliance for Balwin as a result of the secondary listing.

Said Balwin CEO Steve Brookes: “We are pleased to be complementing Balwin’s existing listing on the JSE with a secondary listing on A2X. This listing offers investors greater access to our shares and could potentially attract new investors through lower trading costs offered on the A2X platform.”

Balwin’s listing will bring the number of instruments listed on A2X to 95, with a combined market capitalisation of R6.7tn.