Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comDesigner Pool CoversEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Residential Property News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Property jobs

  • Property Acquisition Officer Johannesburg
  • Personal Assistant - German Speaking Work From Home
  • UK Sales and Social Media Manager Work from Home
  • Agents - Bond Commission South Africa
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    SBTi approves Balwin Properties' emissions reduction targets

    15 Sep 2022
    JSE-listed Balwin Properties has had its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as consistent with reductions required to keep global warming to 1.5°C, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement.
    Greencreek, Pretoria East. Source: Balwin
    Greencreek, Pretoria East. Source: Balwin

    It is currently one of only six South African companies - and one of only two local small and medium-sized enterprises - that has both a SBTi-approved near-term science-based emissions reduction target and is committed to setting long-term emissions reduction targets with the SBTi in line with reaching net-zero by 2050.

    Partners encouraged to join in taking positive action

    In terms of the near-term target, Balwin Properties has committed to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions by 38% by 2030 from a 2021 base year, and to measure and reduce its Scope 3 emissions. By 2050, the group has committed to reduce Scopes 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 90% from a 2018 base year. Scope 1 and 2 emissions result directly from company operations. As Scope 3 emissions comprise the largest part of Balwin’s carbon footprint, the company is encouraging and supporting its suppliers and service providers to join in its taking positive action based on the latest science.

    SBTi approves Saint-Gobain's 2050 emission reduction targets
    SBTi approves Saint-Gobain's 2050 emission reduction targets

    3 days ago

    Said Steve Brookes, CEO of Balwin: “Sustainable development is a key differentiator for us. We regard science-based targets as a business imperative that drives innovation in new technologies and operational practices. This ultimately saves money and increases competitiveness. Our mission is to continue to improve the growth of the low-carbon economy, differentiating Balwin as a responsible brand that cares about its homeowners, the environment and the planet.”

    NextOptions
    Read more: Steve Brookes, Balwin Properties, Science Based Targets initiative

    Related

    SBTi approves Saint-Gobain's 2050 emission reduction targets
    SBTi approves Saint-Gobain's 2050 emission reduction targets3 days ago
    Kfm and LottoStar raise R20m in history-making radiothon
    Primedia BroadcastingKfm and LottoStar raise R20m in history-making radiothon3 Jun 2022
    Trustees, developers compelled to reverse ruling prohibiting short-term letting at The Blyde
    Trustees, developers compelled to reverse ruling prohibiting short-term letting at The Blyde23 Feb 2022
    Sasol to reduce carbon emissions by 30% by 2030
    Sasol to reduce carbon emissions by 30% by 203022 Sep 2021
    Balwin secures approval for BEE transaction
    Balwin secures approval for BEE transaction6 Sep 2021
    Reid Lifestyle Centre sets sights on Green Star, net-zero ratings
    Reid Lifestyle Centre sets sights on Green Star, net-zero ratings22 Jul 2020
    Sappi commits to setting science-based emission reduction targets
    SappiSappi commits to setting science-based emission reduction targets9 Jul 2020
    Webinar: Driving wealth creation through property transformation in SA8 Jul 2020

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz