SBTi approves Balwin Properties' emissions reduction targets

JSE-listed Balwin Properties has had its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as consistent with reductions required to keep global warming to 1.5°C, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement.

Greencreek, Pretoria East. Source: Balwin

It is currently one of only six South African companies - and one of only two local small and medium-sized enterprises - that has both a SBTi-approved near-term science-based emissions reduction target and is committed to setting long-term emissions reduction targets with the SBTi in line with reaching net-zero by 2050.

Partners encouraged to join in taking positive action

In terms of the near-term target, Balwin Properties has committed to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions by 38% by 2030 from a 2021 base year, and to measure and reduce its Scope 3 emissions. By 2050, the group has committed to reduce Scopes 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 90% from a 2018 base year. Scope 1 and 2 emissions result directly from company operations. As Scope 3 emissions comprise the largest part of Balwin’s carbon footprint, the company is encouraging and supporting its suppliers and service providers to join in its taking positive action based on the latest science.

Said Steve Brookes, CEO of Balwin: “Sustainable development is a key differentiator for us. We regard science-based targets as a business imperative that drives innovation in new technologies and operational practices. This ultimately saves money and increases competitiveness. Our mission is to continue to improve the growth of the low-carbon economy, differentiating Balwin as a responsible brand that cares about its homeowners, the environment and the planet.”