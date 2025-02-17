Cape2Rio 2025 names Alexforbes at headline sponsor

The Cape2Rio, known for its challenging 3,300-nautical-mile course across the South Atlantic from Table Bay, Cape Town, to Guanabara Bay, Rio de Janeiro, attracts an lineup of yachts and crews from around the globe in a test of endurance, skill and ocean racing excellence.

L to R: Vitor Medina, race chairperson; Viresh Maharaj, executive Alexforbes; Yonela Temela, Alexforbes Angel Wings and Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town. Image supplied

Set to commence on 27 December 2025, the Cape2Rio 2025 anticipates approximately 30 entries, primarily from South America and South Africa. Eleven teams have already confirmed their participation, with entries open to international competitors.

The race typically takes around a month to complete, with a record time of seven days, 20 hours, 24 minutes and 44 seconds set in 2020 by trimaran LoveWater, skippered by Capetonian Craig Sutherland.

As the sponsor of Cape2Rio 2025, Alexforbes aligns with the race’s spirit of disciplined teamwork, expert planning and the pursuit of performance.

‘Alexforbes has helped South Africans navigate towards their investment goals for the past 90 years. We are proud to sponsor this iconic race as a reflection of our shared commitment to world-class performance, made accessible to South Africans from all walks of life,’ said Viresh Maharaj, executive at Alexforbes.

Vitor Medina, race chairperson, added, ‘The Cape2Rio race has a storied legacy that transcends borders, bringing together sailors from diverse backgrounds to share in the spirit of adventure and competition. As we prepare for the 2025 race, we welcome Alexforbes as our headline sponsor. Their commitment to inclusivity aligns perfectly with our vision. Together, we aim to celebrate the tradition of this legendary race and inspire future generations of sailors to take on this extraordinary journey across the Atlantic.’

Alexforbes supports RCYC Sailing Academy crew in Cape2Rio 2025

In addition to sponsoring the Cape2Rio race, Alexforbes will support the Royal Cape Yacht Club (RCYC) Sailing Academy team in the 2025 event.

Sailing aboard the recently acquired 39-foot Lightwave Oyster yacht, Alexforbes Angel Wings, this team follows in the wake of the historic Alexforbes ArchAngel crew, which achieved a podium finish in the 2023 race.

The new crew, comprising promising young sailors from economically disadvantaged communities, has been selected for their skills and potential. They will undergo a rigorous year of training to develop essential teamwork and endurance. The goal is to assemble a high-performing crew, with an emphasis on including skilled female sailors, based on readiness and performance in training.

Sibusiso Sizatu, senior instructor at the RCYC Sailing Academy and skipper of the previous Alexforbes ArchAngel crew, stated, ‘Preparing the next crew for the race is incredibly special to me. My journey in sailing has been transformative, opening doors I never imagined possible. I want to share that experience with the new generation, helping them navigate the challenges and triumphs of ocean racing. This adventure is not just about the race; it's about building character, fostering lifelong skills and creating experiences that can change lives. I’m excited to guide them as they embark on this incredible journey.’

Formally established in 2012, the RCYC Sailing Academy has been a beacon of opportunity for South African youth from Cape Town communities, fostering technical and life skills through the sport of sailing. A dedicated training program is already underway in preparation for the upcoming race.

Race entries are now open. Teams and sailors worldwide can now register for Cape2Rio 2025 at cape2riorace.com.