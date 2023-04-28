Eduvos showcasing at Africa Tech Week

The summit, which will be held at the Century City Conference Centre from 2 to 5 May, seeks to bring together academia, start-ups, small and medium enterprises, government and other organisations focused on digital disruption.

This year’s Tech Week theme is 'Unleashing Africa’s tech giants', a topic Eduvos can resonate with as its own mission is to unlock potential – student by student – towards Africa’s prosperity.

Tech Week will showcase innovation on the continent and opportunities available in the fourth industrial revolution (4IR), a movement that Eduvos is very excited about. Eduvos gears its students, or Vossies, with the knowledge and skills that will make them – and the continent – thrive in the 4IR.

Eduvos’s Information Technology department will be present at the event and showcase exciting projects the department’s students are working on.

While also showcasing the institution's additional future-facing projects like its newly launched esports teams. Beyond its recreational and team-building merits, esports provides a bridge to Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields as teams must analyse data, review their strategies and learn to understand computer hardware and software.

Discussions at Tech Week will focus on artificial intelligence, which has become mainstream in the last year. Eduvos is embracing this new technology and has entered into a partnership with EON Reality, a US-based company that will bring AI and Virtual Reality tools to Eduvos’s teaching. The technology will be available later this year and will help Eduvos achieve its goal of becoming Africa’s leading meta-university.

Eduvos already offers a Microsoft Azure AI Engineer postgraduate programme which teaches students to explore, transform, model and visualise data to create the next generation of intelligent solutions.

The institution also offers a Higher Certificate in Information Systems (machine learning) as well as a Higher Certificate in Information Systems (robotics and intelligent systems) which is are career-focused qualification that provides the fundamental and technical knowledge and skills needed to flourish in the developing working work of AI.

Eduvos’s booth will showcase all these exciting projects. Various representatives from Eduvos will be present at the event to answer any questions.

For media enquiries, contact Kara van der Berg at moc.sovude@grebdv.arak.



