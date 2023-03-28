Industries

Eduvos celebrates a record intake for 2023

28 Mar 2023
Issued by: Eduvos
Eduvos is pleased to announce that it has enrolled over 9,800 students in its Block One intake for 2023. The institution's first-year cohort breaks last year's record intake; and supersedes the intake numbers of some larger public universities.
Eduvos celebrates a record intake for 2023

This represents a significant milestone for Eduvos, which has grown 38% year on year from 2021 and has sustained this growth in 2023.

The breakdown by faculty includes 3,716 students in the Faculty of Commerce and Law, 3,064 students in the Faculty of Information Technology, 2,157 in the Faculty of Humanities and School of Graphic Design, and 821 in the Faculty of Applied Sciences.

"We are thrilled to welcome so many new students to Eduvos for the first intake of 2023," said Eduvos CEO, Siegie Brownlee.

"Our growth is a testament to our commitment to providing quality, affordable higher education to all students, regardless of their background or circumstances. It is further indicative of our staff’s passion and commitment to our purpose of shaping potential, student by student, towards Africa’s prosperity. It gives us such joy to grow the talented, resilient, and wonderful youth we have in Africa.”

Eduvos flexible learning caters to all students and improves learning quality
Eduvos flexible learning caters to all students and improves learning quality

Issued by Eduvos 6 Mar 2023

Eduvos aims to provide education to up to 13,000 students this year. The institution offers four intakes throughout the year to accommodate those who missed enrolling at the start of the year, but do not want to wait until 2024 to start their studies.

Continuing to increase access to higher education is incredibly important for South Africa, which has a young population, with 22.2 million people under the age of 19. Young Africans are expected to make up 42% of the world's youth by 2030. Private institutions have the growth capacity to help meet the demands of this expanding and changing population who will one day be the leaders of Africa.

For more information contact please contact Kara van der Berg at moc.sovude@grebdv.arak

About Eduvos

Eduvos is a private higher education institution with 12 campuses across South Africa. The institution offers a range of qualifications, including degrees, diplomas, and certificates, across four faculties, including Commerce and Law, Information Technology, Humanities and School of Graphic Design, and Applied Sciences.

Eduvos
Eduvos is one of South Africa's largest independent private higher education institutions with 12 campuses across the country and many international students.
