    Afda's Bachelor of Creative Writing degree pens new chapter

    8 Jul 2022
    Earle HolmesBy: Earle Holmes, Issued by: AFDA
    The Afda Creative Writing degree programme introduced on our Johannesburg and Cape Town campuses in 2021 is proving to be a hit. Student numbers more than doubling in 2022.

    Afda's Bachelor of Creative Writing degree pens new chapter

    Afda is proud to announce the introduction of the Creative Writing programme on our Afda Durban and Afda Gqeberha campuses in 2023.

    The South African and global creative industries are undergoing massive growth and diversification, and there is a clear need for creative writing programmes to address and respond to the vast growth of new platforms and media technologies.

    The Afda BA Creative Writing programme is structured to be responsive to this rapidly changing landscape, while offering integrated, rather than isolated creative writing projects. It will deliver multi-skilled writers that can create content for a variety of existing and emerging media platforms.

    The degree integrates with other Creative Economy disciplines like Film, Television, New Media, Live Performance and Music.

    "We are delighted to welcome the Bachelor Degree of Creative Writing to our campus in 2023," says Afda Durban's Campus Dean, Dr Janet van Eeden. "Speaking from a personal point of view, screenwriting has always been my biggest passion and I've taught it consistently throughout the years since we opened in 2013, right up to the time I became the dean. I was also a freelance journalist and playwright for some seventeen years before coming to Afda. Some of the best writers we have in South Africa have been through our screenwriting course in Durban. Our current head of Screenwriting, Shivana Naidoo, graduated with her Honours in Screenwriting from Durban in 2018 and we are delighted to have her lecture in Bachelor of Creative Writing next year, along with national lecturers such as the esteemed playwright, Malcolm Purkey. Durban's whole staff body have continuously kept themselves involved in the film industry and many of us, including myself, are consistently doing professional writing work alongside our current roles. Weekends are busy for us! Afda Durban has a wealth of writing knowledge to share with prospective writing students and we can't wait to welcome these lucky students to our creative campus, Afda Durban."

    "I am in the first year of the Creative Writing course and so far, I have learnt how to structure a screenplay, the best ways to develop raw ideas and most importantly that writer's block is anything but a myth," says Afda Johannesburg student Olerato Motsoane.

    "Ever since I can remember, I have always had stories to tell and I have always shared them. Most of the time I did this through my writing as a hobby. However, last year I realised I wanted to be a storyteller professionally, somehow. I wanted to write books, movies, plays, shows, you name it but I had no idea how I could possibly get the education to do that. This was the case until I found the creative writing course Afda offers after looking and looking without finding a perfect fit."

    Afda's Bachelor of Creative Writing is one of the few fully-fledged undergraduate degrees in this field on offer in South Africa and supplies students with a broad-based skill set and a network of creative practitioners that will increase options for content production and provide career possibilities in the following fields of profession:

    • Screenwriting
    • Television Series Writing
    • Short Story Writing
    • Playwriting
    • Documentary Writing
    • News & Actuality Writing
    • Copy Writing
    • Commercial Writing and much more
    The entry requirements for the Bachelor of Creative Writing is a minimum of a Grade 12 bachelor pass with a minimum of 60% for English.

    Applications are open for 2023. We are looking forward to having you on board and growing the Creative Economy with you!

    Earle Holmes
    Earle Holmes' articles

    About Earle Holmes

    PR & Communications at AFDA /Alumni / Festivals
      AFDA
      AFDA is a registered private higher education institution offering accredited degree and higher certificate programmes for the creative economy. AFDA is also a member of CILECT, an international association for over 180 top film and television institutions worldwide.
      Read more: AFDA, Janet van Eeden, Malcolm Purkey



      Source:
      Netflix invests $1m towards scholarships in Africa20 Jan 2022
      The Afda Graduation Festival 2021 - showcasing young African talent
      AFDAThe Afda Graduation Festival 2021 - showcasing young African talent19 Nov 2021
      Afda, as part of Stadio Holdings, sets to award its postgraduate students with shares in the business
      AFDAAfda, as part of Stadio Holdings, sets to award its postgraduate students with shares in the business18 Nov 2021
      Afda film, The Extraordinary Super-Now, wins three awards at the 2021 Loeries
      AfdaAfda film, The Extraordinary Super-Now, wins three awards at the 2021 Loeries4 Nov 2021
      Afda community play key role in Oscar-winning student film
      AFDAAfda community play key role in Oscar-winning student film4 Nov 2021
      The Afda book goes live
      AFDAThe Afda book goes live20 Oct 2021
