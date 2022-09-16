New Dunlop performance tyre provides ultimate ride

Motoring enthusiasts looking for superior performance and comfort to match their high-performance passenger car or top-end SUV can now enjoy the ultimate ride with Dunlop's latest addition to the SP Sport Maxx range in South Africa. The new SP Sport Maxx 060+ improves on an already strong formula to make it the flagship ultra-high-performance tyre for premium vehicles, including sports cars, coupés, sedans, SUVs and crossovers.

SP Sport Maxx 060+ takes the outstanding handling, steering response, stability and grip of its popular predecessor, the SP Sport Maxx 050+, up a notch with a new, asymmetric, wide centre groove pattern that delivers even better dry and wet performance. Plus, it has the added advantage of a longer tyre lifespan thanks to its new tread compound, delivering 40% more mileage than its predecessor without compromising the performance of the tyre.

“When it comes to performance tyres on the road, we know our customers want enhanced precision, responsiveness, and traction. SP Sport Maxx 060+ delivers all this and more, backed by the same Japanese technology, craftmanship and innovation that this range is already well-known for,” said Lubin Ozoux, CEO of Sumitomo Rubber South Africa (SRSA), manufacturer of the Dunlop brand.

“Designers at our headquarters in Kobe, Japan have been hard at work benchmarking this range against the best in the world and we expect that the technology and features in our new flagship performance tyre will see it take the top end of the market by storm,” he added.

The new SP Sport Maxx 060+ is available in 56 sizes, ranging from 16 inch to 21 inch.

Innovative technology guarantees top performance

With its unique tread pattern, construction, and new rubber compound, the tyre provides exceptional high-speed stability, excellent cornering, and a luxuriously comfortable ride for the ultra-high-performance market.

The tread compound used in the SP Sport Maxx 060+ has been optimised to increase tyre life without compromising on wet and dry performance, while its new asymmetric pattern pays the right attention to detail both on the inside and outside of the tyre.

In dry road conditions, the high stiffness shoulder blocks of the SP Sport Maxx 060+ maximise road contact and provide high braking force and excellent cornering grip. In wet road conditions, its water evacuation grooves reduce hydroplaning and provide stability and control, better displacing any standing water on the road. Thanks to the new pattern and the new compound, SP Sport Maxx 060+ achieved EU Label Wet grip 'A' grade for all sizes.

When it comes to tackling corners at speed, the SP Sport Maxx 060+ features a unique and optimised rigidity pattern across the width of its contact patch, delivering greater steering precision.

Striking good looks for city and track driving

So, that’s all the performance features ticked. But, what about its appearance? The SP Sport Maxx 060+ is as striking as ever, even on the most eye-catching vehicle, thanks to its all-new Nano Black micro engraving technology that proudly finishes off the Dunlop name on the tyre. This new design technique gives a deeper black sidewall colouring and improves the visibility of the branding, boldly asserting that the tyres are genuine Dunlop tyres.

This means the SP Sport Maxx 060+ delivers premium form and function, and comes in a range of suitable sizes that make it an ideal partner for sports cars, coupés, sedans, SUVs and crossovers from the likes of Audi, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Porsche, Lexus and Land Rover.

Backed by Dunlop Sure for added peace of mind

Performance tyres can take a beating and drivers will want the added peace of mind of knowing they’re covered for replacement. The good news is that the Sport Maxx 060+ is backed by Dunlop Sure – proof of Dunlop’s confidence in the technical superiority of this entire range.

Within the complimentary stable of Dunlop Sure offerings is a Product Life Warranty of 8 years that protects customers against defects in material and/or workmanship.

Customers can also activate the Dunlop Sure Tyre Insurance at no extra charge, available exclusively from Dunlop branded retail outlets including Dunlop Zone, Dunlop Express, Dunlop Commercial and Dunlop Container stores in South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho and Swaziland. It’s free for 12 months and provides full replacement if tyres are damaged beyond repair within the first year of purchase, so it’s worth asking for when purchasing the new Sport Maxx 060+.

Speak to your local Dunlop dealer or visit the Dunlop website for more information, to request a quote, or to find your nearest participating tyre dealership. Sumitomo Rubber SA has over 350 dealers across South Africa. To get instant pricing on a wide range of Dunlop tyres visit Click2Fit.



