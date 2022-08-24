Get the Dunlop Tyres experience at the Festival of Motoring

Dunlop Tyres South Africa is a proud sponsor of the largest industry-supported auto show on the continent - the Festival of Motoring (FOM) 2022, taking place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from 26-28 August.

The motoring event brings together key industry players, motoring enthusiasts and the general public in a three-day motor extravaganza featuring over 150 exhibitors, 20 automotive brands, 50 pit doors, and 10 activity zones showcasing the innovation and technology of the motoring industry.Around 22 000 visitors are expected to take in the on- and off-track activities from Friday to Sunday.

“We are excited to be a key sponsor at the SA Festival of Motoring, not just showcasing the best that we have to offer, but connecting with our customers and giving them the true Dunlop experience,” says Lubin Ozoux, CEO of Sumitomo Rubber South Africa (SRSA), manufacturer of the Dunlop brand.

“For over 130 years, Dunlop has been one of the world’s most recognised tyre brands and remains focused on ensuring that our tyres are safe and that consumers have the best experience – from purchasing the most suitable tyre, right through to the end of their tyre’s lifespan,” he added.

Dunlop Grandtrek 4x4 Village

Dunlop will be hosting the unique Dunlop Grandtrek 4x4 Village, giving people the chance to experience the capabilities and performance of some of the country’s leading 4X4 off-road vehicles kitted out in Dunlop Grandtrek SUV and 4x4 tyres. Professional off-road driving instructors will be on hand for any visitors keen to experience the challenging course up-front as passengers. There will also be two driving simulators, plus instant prizes for kids and adults.

Five lucky winners who purchased four or more Grandtrek tyres from online tyre retailer Blackcircles ahead of the event will also be hosted at the Dunlop Grandtrek 4x4 Village.

Part of the Dunlop Grandtrek 4x4 Village will showcase the history and values that have driven the company, as well as highlight some of the upliftment projects Dunlop and SRSA have been involved in over the years.

The Dunlop Grandtrek range is South Africa’s most comprehensive range of SUV and 4x4 tyres for both on-an-off road terrain. It’sbacked by a basket of free tyre cover products under Dunlop Sure, including a Product Life Warranty, Mileage Warranty and all road hazard Tyre Insurance for replacement of Dunlop tyres damaged beyond repair within the first year of purchase from Dunlop branded franchises.

Motorsport and motorcycle action

With Dunlop’s rich global history in motorsport, the brand has been the tyre of choice for a number of major motorsport events, giving racing drivers the ultimate in peace of mind, quality, safety and performance. Expect to see plenty of performance vehicles and bikes shod with Dunlop tyres at the Festival of Motoring.

Festivalgoers can go on an adrenaline pumping track drive with a professional driver training instructor around the Kyalami race track.Also check out the first ever FOM Speed Challenge featuring racing legends doing a time attack challenge, plus the long-standing South African National Rally Championship, performance and supercar displays and demos, and loads of other motor-tainment.

Get to know Dunlop Tyres

Customers will get the chance to ask about the recently expanded free Dunlop Sure Tyre Insurance, available exclusively from Dunlop Branded retail outlets including Dunlop Zone, Dunlop Express, Dunlop Commercial and Dunlop Container stores in South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho and Swaziland. From 1 August, the tyre insurance covers not just selected Dunlop tyres but all Dunlop tyres damaged beyond repair within the first year of purchase of the tyre and activation of the policy at a Dunlop branded store.

Tickets

Get your Festival of Motoring 2022 tickets today - bit.ly/3oMLn4Z - and be a part of the largest industry-supported auto show in Africa.



