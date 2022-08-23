Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

City Lodge HotelIrvine PartnersEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Hospitality Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Tourism & Travel jobs

  • Luxury Vacation Concierge - Virtual Position Cape Town
  • New Vendor Coordinator - Property Maintenance Sales Remote
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    BMW launches electric cars at Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City

    23 Aug 2022
    Issued by: City Lodge Hotel
    Iconic product launches happen at iconic venues. The stunning Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City didn't disappoint when selected by BMW to launch their exciting new i4 M50 and iX3 models last month. A number of journalists stayed over at the hotel, which made the perfect backdrop for these cars, photographed by Rob Till.

    BMW launches electric cars at Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City
    click to enlarge
    BMW launches electric cars at Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City
    click to enlarge

    For more on the vehicles being launched, click on these links:

    i4 M50: www.bmw.co.za/en/all-models/m-series/i4-m50/2021/bmw-i4-m50-highlights.html
    iX3: www.bmw.co.za/en/all-models/x-series/iX3/2021/bmw-ix3-highlights.html

    NextOptions
    City Lodge Hotel
    The City Lodge Hotel Group's brands - the Fairview Hotel, Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels, Town Lodge and Road Lodge, provide quality accommodation for business and leisure travellers. The group focuses on providing service excellence, convenience and consistency across all of its well established brands
    Read more: electric car, BMW, City Lodge Hotel

    Related

    Tested: The BMW M4 Competition. A top-class high-performance speed monster
    Tested: The BMW M4 Competition. A top-class high-performance speed monster3 hours ago
    The tricky tale of Mandela's BMW
    The tricky tale of Mandela's BMW18 Jul 2022
    BMW debuts the M3 Touring
    BMW debuts the M3 Touring23 Jun 2022
    Stay more with City Lodge Hotels and Singapore Airlines
    City Lodge HotelStay more with City Lodge Hotels and Singapore Airlines15 Jun 2022
    Supplied. Nikita Achadinha, BMW brand manager at BMW Group South Africa
    BMW: Transforming to a digital, customer-centric approach31 May 2022
    BMW acquires Alpina to expand its portfolio
    BMW acquires Alpina to expand its portfolio18 Mar 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz