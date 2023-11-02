Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

North-West University (NWU)Hook, Line & SinkerOnPoint PRStyle IDEast Coast RadioStoneEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Art News South Africa

Win


Win 2 tickets to Playtopia

Click here to enter


Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Lifestyle jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Investec Cape Town Art Fair announces 2024 dates

2 Nov 2023
The eleventh edition of Investec Cape Town Art Fair is expected to take place from 16-18 February 2024 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
Image by from
Image by iSAW Company from Pixabay

Save the date for your chance to connect with leading galleries, collectors, curators, and artists from around the globe, all at the forefront of contemporary art. Set in one of the world's art capitals in the world, Investec Cape Town Art Fair has proven to be the place where the fast-growing African art market and the international art world meet, with over 100 exhibitors, 25,000 art enthusiasts, and 6,500 VIPs all under one roof.

Investec Cape Town Art Fair celebrates a decade of creative achievements
Investec Cape Town Art Fair celebrates a decade of creative achievements

By 1 Feb 2023

Visitors to the Fair can expect an extensive public programme both at the Fair as well as in and around the City of Cape Town. Familiar exhibits such as SOLO, Tomorrows/ Today, Main, ALT, Connect and Editions will return in 2024 with a host of exciting new sections such as Generations as well as a ceramics focus, a retail experience, food trucks and more!

Source: Supplied. Tristanne Farrell, senior investment manager at Investec Wealth & Investment, Cape Town.
Investec backs art as an alternative investment

By 2 Mar 2023

The theme for the next edition is "Unbound." It challenges our perception of art and asks, "What does it mean to be unbound? How can the experience of art liberate the mind?" Get ready for a journey into boundless imagination and limitless potential, where art breaks away from tradition and social norms.

Investec Cape Town Art Fair: The creative intersection between the fast-growing art market and the international art world. You don’t want to miss it!

NextOptions
Read more: Investec, art exhibition, Cape Town Art Fair, Investec Cape Town Art Fair

Related

Source:
MTBPS to highlight urgent action for South Africa's economic outlook1 day ago
Ask Afrika Orange Index 2023 survey reveals that CX becoming crucial for business success
Ask AfrikaAsk Afrika Orange Index 2023 survey reveals that CX becoming crucial for business success10 Oct 2023
Source: Reuters.
South African rand weakens after China rate cut15 Aug 2023
Source: Parow Centre.
Market shifts expose Parow Centre's landlord struggles14 Aug 2023
Source: © PRovoke Media PRovoke Media's Influence 100 features a number of South African communicators
South African communicators feature on PRovoke Media's Influence 100 2023 list14 Jul 2023
Effie South Africa sparks dialogue on maximising marketing value through effective procurement
Association for Communication and AdvertisingEffie South Africa sparks dialogue on maximising marketing value through effective procurement7 Jul 2023
Njabulo Phewane from KWV with trophies for Best Distilled Gin and Best Gin of Show for Imagin Classic. Source: Supplied.
The 2023 Trophy Spirits Show winners announced7 Jul 2023
Source: Reuters.
Investec to fund coal until 203030 Jun 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz