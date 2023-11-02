Investec Cape Town Art Fair announces 2024 dates

The eleventh edition of Investec Cape Town Art Fair is expected to take place from 16-18 February 2024 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Save the date for your chance to connect with leading galleries, collectors, curators, and artists from around the globe, all at the forefront of contemporary art. Set in one of the world's art capitals in the world, Investec Cape Town Art Fair has proven to be the place where the fast-growing African art market and the international art world meet, with over 100 exhibitors, 25,000 art enthusiasts, and 6,500 VIPs all under one roof.

Visitors to the Fair can expect an extensive public programme both at the Fair as well as in and around the City of Cape Town. Familiar exhibits such as SOLO, Tomorrows/ Today, Main, ALT, Connect and Editions will return in 2024 with a host of exciting new sections such as Generations as well as a ceramics focus, a retail experience, food trucks and more!

The theme for the next edition is "Unbound." It challenges our perception of art and asks, "What does it mean to be unbound? How can the experience of art liberate the mind?" Get ready for a journey into boundless imagination and limitless potential, where art breaks away from tradition and social norms.

Investec Cape Town Art Fair: The creative intersection between the fast-growing art market and the international art world. You don’t want to miss it!