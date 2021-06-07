Film News South Africa

South African actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards dies at 66

7 Jun 2021
Well-loved South African actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died at the age of 66.
She died at a guest house in Cape Town while shooting scenes for the series Arendsvlei.

Shaleen Surtie-Richards is best known for her starring role in the 1988 film Fiela se Kind and her role as Ester Willemse in long-running series Egoli: Place of Gold

She appeared in several other South African TV soaps including 7de LaanVilla Rosa, SABC1's Generations and in 2001 she also hosted her own TV talk show, Shaleen, on M-Net. 

She won a litany of awards including Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards for her role as Hester in Athol Fugard's Hallo en Koebaai and in 2009 for her role in Shirley Valentine



