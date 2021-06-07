South African actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards dies at 66

Well-loved South African actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died at the age of 66.

Film, TV and theatre actor, Shaleen Surtie Richards unequivocally put her heart and soul into every character she portrayed. Her passion for acting has earned her global recognition.@Brand_SA wishes to extend heartfelt condolences to her family, friends & colleagues. ���� pic.twitter.com/h8fZkHQbzs — @Brand_SA (@Brand_SA) June 7, 2021

She died at a guest house in Cape Town while shooting scenes for the series Arendsvlei.Shaleen Surtie-Richards is best known for her starring role in the 1988 film Fiela se Kind and her role as Ester Willemse in long-running series Egoli: Place of Gold.She appeared in several other South African TV soaps including 7de Laan, Villa Rosa, SABC1's Generations and in 2001 she also hosted her own TV talk show, Shaleen, on M-Net.She won a litany of awards including Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards for her role as Hester in Athol Fugard's Hallo en Koebaai and in 2009 for her role in Shirley Valentine.