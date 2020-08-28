Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Available tickets for the closing weekend of 2020 Encounters Docci Fest

28 Aug 2020
The 2020 Encounters Documentary Festival - which is being held online - is set to close this weekend. If you haven't seen any of the films being screened, this is your last chance and there are still some tickets available.

Banksy Most Wanted – fundraising screening on Saturday, 29 August – screens until Sunday 9am


More tickets have been secured for Banksy Most Wanted – for a R100 donation and a POP to , you will receive the link and password to this film. The banking info can be found here. 



Influence


Remember that on Sunday, 30 August 2020, there is also a fundraising screening for this title – a terrifyingly relevant account of weaponised communication centring on the infamous Lord Tim Bell and his associates at Bell Pottinger. All info here  



For Sama


More tickets have also been secured for this Oscar-nominated, multi-award-winning film – do not miss it!



Bellingcat: Truth in a Post-Truth World


More tickets available and extended run. If you enjoyed Influence, do not miss this film! 



Awards night – Sunday, 30 August at 8pm


Two juries have reached their conclusions – on Sunday night the awards ceremony will take place and two awards will be made as follows:

Ladima will present the Adiaha Award for Best Documentary Film by an African woman at this year’s 22nd Encounters South African International Documentary Festival.

Prize: $2,000 towards their next production and an invitation to attend the Dortmund Cologne International Women’s Film Festival 2021 in Germany, where their film will be screened.

Encounters and the Gauteng Film Commission will present the award for Best African/South African Feature Film. Prize: R10,000 cash 

The winners will be invited online to accept the awards and the event will be livestreamed via the Facebook and YouTube channels. 

