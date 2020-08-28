Available tickets for the closing weekend of 2020 Encounters Docci Fest

The 2020 Encounters Documentary Festival - which is being held online - is set to close this weekend. If you haven't seen any of the films being screened, this is your last chance and there are still some tickets available.
Banksy Most Wanted – fundraising screening on Saturday, 29 August – screens until Sunday 9am
More tickets have been secured for Banksy Most Wanted – for a R100 donation and a POP to , you will receive the link and password to this film. The banking info can be found here.
Influence
Remember that on Sunday, 30 August 2020, there is also a fundraising screening for this title – a terrifyingly relevant account of weaponised communication centring on the infamous Lord Tim Bell and his associates at Bell Pottinger. All info here
For Sama
More tickets have also been secured for this Oscar-nominated, multi-award-winning film – do not miss it!
Bellingcat: Truth in a Post-Truth World
More tickets available and extended run. If you enjoyed Influence, do not miss this film!
Awards night – Sunday, 30 August at 8pm
Two juries have reached their conclusions – on Sunday night the awards ceremony will take place and two awards will be made as follows:
Ladima will present the Adiaha Award for Best Documentary Film by an African woman at this year’s 22nd Encounters South African International Documentary Festival.
