MusicExchange: Love, Home, Nostalgia - Me-Ko has arrived

Love, Home, Nostalgia, his debut album, is the soundtrack to moments in his life today.
Me-Ko’s music is inspired by R&B and Soul from the 80s and 90s, which is transparent in his debut EP. This EP is a testament of Me-Ko’s ability to consistently make catchy tracks with infectious beats and memorable lyrics.
In Vibing, the first track off the album, Me-Ko decided to look back to an earlier stage of his career for inspiration and got Idols Winner, Vincent Bones involved to compliment the track.
Vibing. speaks about the overwhelming feeling when you meet someone truly special, and for Me-Ko, this special person is his wife. He writes, “I’m blessed to be with the most beautiful woman who loves and supports me, believes in me and inspires me to write most of these songs.”
We chatted last week…
Artist, songwriter, piano player and a few other things too
Good songs have always been the soundtrack to so many moments in my life. And it’s now become the way I express my thoughts and feelings about everything.
Love, life experiences and stories reflecting issues that affect society
Music reaches in and touch’s your soul when you least expect it
Inspiring people to pursue their dreams and show them what is possible when you believe.
I die
Tangy mayonnaise and slow burn Netflix movies
H.E.R
The Hit Lab Studio in Johannesburg. A chilled quiet space and I love the piano there.
Creating something completely new. Something never heard before.
Vibing
A drunk person on the dance floor once tried to grab and play my horn from stage in the middle of a show. I ended up literally wrestling it from her drunken iron grip - In front of the whole audience.
Jesus, Nelson Mandela and Stevie Wonder
Jason Statham
My dad and mom, they did the most for us and I wouldn’t be where I am today without their sacrifices.
The cloud where all my photos are stored. Let’s hope it’s all safe up there.
Double Glenn Fiddich 12 Year 1 rock
Madison Square Garden
The unusual, diverse and high level at which I do many different things in music makes me stand out.
I’d want to be a chef
Cool, fun, focused, strong, passionate.
House of The Dragon and The Handmaids Tale.
Bad Boys.
The Bible.
Overjoyed by Stevie Wonder.
My wife Melissa and my son Miles.
Assclown.
I’d like to be in a Hollywood feature film.
Being a father.
The morning.
Not achieving the most I can before I pass
Family
Have a great time.
Some struggles you push through all on your own and they ultimately make up the essence of who you are.
Visiting China.
I support an NGO called RADA (Rape, alcohol, drugs and abuse). They provide consistent aid for many institutions and people that need help with food and resources. I’ve made music for almost all their awareness campaigns and a portion of the profits of my debut EP are going directly to them. It’s up to us to make life better for those who can’t do it themselves.
I dream of having the financial freedom to really make a difference in the world and eventually live on an island somewhere.