    #MusicExchange: Love, Home, Nostalgia - Me-Ko has arrived

    11 Oct 2022
    Martin MyersBy: Martin Myers
    From the bursting blues and vibrant yellow-orange hues of Table Mountains' sunset, Cape Town-born singer-songwriter, trumpet-player and music producer, Me-Ko, was birthed into melodies and has carried his home in his heart and music since.
    Image supplied: Me-Ko
    Image supplied: Me-Ko

    Love, Home, Nostalgia, his debut album, is the soundtrack to moments in his life today.

    Me-Ko’s music is inspired by R&B and Soul from the 80s and 90s, which is transparent in his debut EP. This EP is a testament of Me-Ko’s ability to consistently make catchy tracks with infectious beats and memorable lyrics.

    In Vibing, the first track off the album, Me-Ko decided to look back to an earlier stage of his career for inspiration and got Idols Winner, Vincent Bones involved to compliment the track.

    Vibing. speaks about the overwhelming feeling when you meet someone truly special, and for Me-Ko, this special person is his wife. He writes, “I’m blessed to be with the most beautiful woman who loves and supports me, believes in me and inspires me to write most of these songs.”

    We chatted last week…

    What is your job description?

    Artist, songwriter, piano player and a few other things too

    What does music mean to you?

    Good songs have always been the soundtrack to so many moments in my life. And it’s now become the way I express my thoughts and feelings about everything.

    My music is about…

    Love, life experiences and stories reflecting issues that affect society

    What is your motto?

    Music reaches in and touch’s your soul when you least expect it

    Fame is about…

    Inspiring people to pursue their dreams and show them what is possible when you believe.

    Retirement will happen when…

    I die

    I don't do…

    Tangy mayonnaise and slow burn Netflix movies

    I would love to co-write with…

    H.E.R

    Where do you go for inspiration to create?

    The Hit Lab Studio in Johannesburg. A chilled quiet space and I love the piano there.

    What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

    Creating something completely new. Something never heard before.

    The song you must do during every show?

    Vibing

    Any funny moments on stage?

    A drunk person on the dance floor once tried to grab and play my horn from stage in the middle of a show. I ended up literally wrestling it from her drunken iron grip - In front of the whole audience.

    My heroes are…

    Jesus, Nelson Mandela and Stevie Wonder

    My style icon is…

    Jason Statham

    Which living person do you admire most and why?

    My dad and mom, they did the most for us and I wouldn’t be where I am today without their sacrifices.

    What is your most treasured possession?

    The cloud where all my photos are stored. Let’s hope it’s all safe up there.

    It's your round; what are you drinking?

    Double Glenn Fiddich 12 Year 1 rock

    Dream gig to do?

    Madison Square Garden

    What makes you stand out?

    The unusual, diverse and high level at which I do many different things in music makes me stand out.

    If you were not a musician, what would you do?

    I’d want to be a chef

    Pick five words to describe yourself?

    Cool, fun, focused, strong, passionate.

    What are you streaming?

    House of The Dragon and The Handmaids Tale.

    Greatest movie ever made?

    Bad Boys.

    What book are you reading?

    The Bible.

    What song changed your life?

    Overjoyed by Stevie Wonder.

    Who do you love?

    My wife Melissa and my son Miles.

    What is your favourite word?

    Assclown.

    Top of your bucket list?

    I’d like to be in a Hollywood feature film.

    Your greatest achievement?

    Being a father.

    What do you complain about most often?

    The morning.

    What is your biggest fear?

    Not achieving the most I can before I pass

    Happiness is…

    Family

    On stage, I tend to…

    Have a great time.

    The best life lesson you have learned?

    Some struggles you push through all on your own and they ultimately make up the essence of who you are.

    What has been your favourite journey so far?

    Visiting China.

    Do you do charity work, and if you do – what do you do?

    I support an NGO called RADA (Rape, alcohol, drugs and abuse). They provide consistent aid for many institutions and people that need help with food and resources. I’ve made music for almost all their awareness campaigns and a portion of the profits of my debut EP are going directly to them. It’s up to us to make life better for those who can’t do it themselves.

    Wishes and dreams?

    I dream of having the financial freedom to really make a difference in the world and eventually live on an island somewhere.

    Martin Myers
    About Martin Myers

    Co-owner at Triple M Entertainment, founder Music Exchange, manager Sipho Hotstix Mabuse
