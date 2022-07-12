MusicExchange: Into the (Charlie) Void

On the one hand, he serves on the cultural commission in the Western Cape and on the other as the artist Charlie Void, who has a deep love for disco-influenced songs and is inspired by Diana Ross and Troye Sivan.
On one of his previous singles called Snort It he even poked fun at Lindsay Lohan.
His latest work, Downtown was released a few weeks ago.
I caught up with Charlie last week…
That’s not a straightforward answer. I’m the CEO of a tech company, called ParkShare, I run a local charity called The Turn Around Project, and of course, I serve on the Cultural Commission for the Western Cape Government and sing as Charlie Void.
Music was the first thing that felt I could emotionally lean on for support. I found purpose in creating and it remains the ultimate form of self-expression. Even if you aren’t a creator, you can find such personal meaning in music you never wrote.
I grew up in the early 2000s and was raised on ‘80s hits. I think the music industry lacks that glam-pop and synth sound that music it used to have.
Where are the cheesy unforgettable melodies? That’s what I try to do with my music. I try to make straightforward dance hits.
Value your time in the world. Money is replaceable, but time is finite.
Takes many different forms, but I can tell you what it personally means to me. Fame is recognition of your work. It’s the industry marker for “I must’ve done something right!”
I’ve always been a busy person and someone that enjoys working on projects, so I don’t think I’ll ever retire.
Afrikaans music
Stevie Nicks
Inspiration always strikes in the car for me. So, I guess I go anywhere four wheels will take me!
I find it so striking when I meet a fan and get to see the impact, I made on them. I always feel so shocked that I was able to stir up those powerful emotions in someone.
You and Me
From a musical perspective, I’d have to say Lady Gaga! No one else combines art, fashion, technology and music in quite the same way!
David Bowie
Kris Jenner. Anyone who can turn nothing into a billion-dollar brand has my respect.
My orthopedic pillow… I’m an old man, I know…
Anything with gin in it!
One that doesn’t pay in exposure!
I have a unique sounding voice. It often has a metallic sheen to it!
Charlie or Cha Cha
Edgy, fun, ambitious, funny, friendly
Stranger Things Season 4
I don’t watch movies really, but I would say my favourite series are The Crown and Family Guy.
Development as Freedom (Political Science Book)
Princess Die by Lady Gaga (Unreleased)
My best friend, more than anything.
Octogenarian
To travel on a sailboat off the coast of Sardinia
Being a part of the DA Young Leaders Programme
Being discriminated against because of my age.
Being mediocre
When I’m staring down the bottom of my glass and I catch a glimpse of my best friend staring back at me through the bottom of her glass.
Forget to make facial expressions.
Other people don’t get to decide your worth or your validity. Only you get to decide.
It might seem silly and childish. but I enjoy taking the train to nowhere just for fun.
I run The Turn Around Project which aims to help communities in the Cape Flats area of Cape Town organize a network of accredited neighbourhood watches, creating a safer community, while empowering residents by educating them on how to fully utilise the resources, made available by the City of Cape Town, to serve the community.
I want to be happy and at peace. My dreams are to never be ordinary or have an ordinary life. To always have an adventure in life!