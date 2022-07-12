MusicExchange: Into the (Charlie) Void

Charl van Blerk, aka Charlie Void, has immense talent and wears many creative hats. You could say he is skilled in the politics of dancing.

Image supplied: Charlie Void

On the one hand, he serves on the cultural commission in the Western Cape and on the other as the artist Charlie Void, who has a deep love for disco-influenced songs and is inspired by Diana Ross and Troye Sivan.

On one of his previous singles called Snort It he even poked fun at Lindsay Lohan.

His latest work, Downtown was released a few weeks ago.

I caught up with Charlie last week…

What is your job description?

That’s not a straightforward answer. I’m the CEO of a tech company, called ParkShare, I run a local charity called The Turn Around Project, and of course, I serve on the Cultural Commission for the Western Cape Government and sing as Charlie Void.

What does music mean to you?

Music was the first thing that felt I could emotionally lean on for support. I found purpose in creating and it remains the ultimate form of self-expression. Even if you aren’t a creator, you can find such personal meaning in music you never wrote.

My music is about…

I grew up in the early 2000s and was raised on ‘80s hits. I think the music industry lacks that glam-pop and synth sound that music it used to have.

Where are the cheesy unforgettable melodies? That’s what I try to do with my music. I try to make straightforward dance hits.

What is your motto?

Value your time in the world. Money is replaceable, but time is finite.

Fame…

Takes many different forms, but I can tell you what it personally means to me. Fame is recognition of your work. It’s the industry marker for “I must’ve done something right!”

Retirement will happen when…

I’ve always been a busy person and someone that enjoys working on projects, so I don’t think I’ll ever retire.

I don't do…

Afrikaans music

I would love to co-write with…

Stevie Nicks

Where do you go for inspiration to create?

Inspiration always strikes in the car for me. So, I guess I go anywhere four wheels will take me!

What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

I find it so striking when I meet a fan and get to see the impact, I made on them. I always feel so shocked that I was able to stir up those powerful emotions in someone.

The song you must do during every show?

You and Me

My heroes are…

From a musical perspective, I’d have to say Lady Gaga! No one else combines art, fashion, technology and music in quite the same way!

My style icon is…

David Bowie

Which living person do you admire most and why?

Kris Jenner. Anyone who can turn nothing into a billion-dollar brand has my respect.

What is your most treasured possession?

My orthopedic pillow… I’m an old man, I know…

It's your round; what are you drinking?

Anything with gin in it!

Dream gig to do?

One that doesn’t pay in exposure!

What makes you stand out?

I have a unique sounding voice. It often has a metallic sheen to it!

Any nicknames?

Charlie or Cha Cha

Pick five words to describe yourself?

Edgy, fun, ambitious, funny, friendly

What are you streaming?

Stranger Things Season 4

Greatest movie ever made?

I don’t watch movies really, but I would say my favourite series are The Crown and Family Guy.

What book are you reading?

Development as Freedom (Political Science Book)

What song changed your life?

Princess Die by Lady Gaga (Unreleased)

Who do you love?

My best friend, more than anything.

What is your favourite word?

Octogenarian

Top of your bucket list?

To travel on a sailboat off the coast of Sardinia

Your greatest achievement?

Being a part of the DA Young Leaders Programme

What do you complain about most often?

Being discriminated against because of my age.

What is your biggest fear?

Being mediocre

Happiness is…

When I’m staring down the bottom of my glass and I catch a glimpse of my best friend staring back at me through the bottom of her glass.

On stage, I tend to…

Forget to make facial expressions.

The best life lesson you have learned?

Other people don’t get to decide your worth or your validity. Only you get to decide.

What has been your favourite journey so far?

It might seem silly and childish. but I enjoy taking the train to nowhere just for fun.

Do you do charity work, and if you do – what do you do?

I run The Turn Around Project which aims to help communities in the Cape Flats area of Cape Town organize a network of accredited neighbourhood watches, creating a safer community, while empowering residents by educating them on how to fully utilise the resources, made available by the City of Cape Town, to serve the community.

Wishes and dreams?

I want to be happy and at peace. My dreams are to never be ordinary or have an ordinary life. To always have an adventure in life!

