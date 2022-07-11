The Porcupine Ridge Pizzeria Challenge is back!

The inaugural Porcupine Ridge Pizzeria Challenge, held last year, was a resounding success with more than 100 restaurants nationwide battling it out to be crowned the country's most-loved pizzeria - and it is returning this year.

Image supplied: 2021 winner Gino Mazza and his daughter Gulietta Mazza

After weeks of intense public voting, Gino’s Restaurant in Robertsham, Johannesburg, was declared the 2021 winner, with the remaining Top 10 finalists being Ferdinandos (Observatory, Cape Town), Lucio’s Pizzeria (Randburg), Bardelli's (Kenilworth), Gino's (Stellenbosch), Asta Italian Restaurant (Stellenbosch), Izerria Pizza Parlour (Pretoria), Caraffa Restaurant (Pretoria), Osteria Rossa (Bedfordview) and Caspitas (George).

Gino’s Restaurant owner Gino Mazza said, “Being placed at number one was a tremendous validation of what we do, which provides delicious Italian food made with passion and provides good value-for-money. What made the win even better is that the competition is voted for by the public and it demonstrated that we are doing the right thing for our customers and to them, I say, saluti, bon appetito, grazie.”

Mazza and many others around the country are now gearing up for the 2022 challenge which looks set to be more competitive than ever. It will run from 1 July to 30 September with the Top 10 and the ultimate winner being announced in mid-October.

Each week, the name of one lucky voter will be drawn and will win one case of wine from Porcupine Ridge as well as an EarthFire pizza stone and cutter. A grand prize winner drawn at the end of the challenge will receive five cases of Porcupine Ridge wine, an EarthFire pizza oven and pizza for a year from their favourite pizzeria - all to the combined value of R10,000.

Image supplied: Ferdinando's 2021 winning pizza

The restaurant that receives the most votes throughout the campaign period is crowned the Pizzeria Challenge winner and will receive wine for a year, a trophy and winner’s plaque and advertising material to the value of R25,000. The nine runners-up win six cases of Porcupine Ridge wine as well as a Top 10 acknowledgement plaque and promotional materials for their establishment.

Anyone dining at participating restaurants, or fans thereof, can vote by scanning the QR code on supplied marketing materials or by visiting the website.