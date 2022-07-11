Industries

Rapper Tumi Tladi passes away

11 Jul 2022
South African artist Tumi Tladi has passed away at age 30.
Image supplied: Tumi Tladi has passed away age 30
Image supplied: Tumi Tladi has passed away age 30

Tladi’s family confirmed his passing in a statement on Sunday, 10 July. The cause of death has not been confirmed.

The statement said, "Son, brother and uncle, Tumi Tladi (30) sadly passed away in the early hours of this morning in Johannesburg."

The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time. Funeral details for the rapper will be disclosed at a later stage.

Tladi’s latest music video was released on 1 July, featuring Nadia Nakai and MustBeDubz.

Tributes to Tladi have been pouring in on social media:

