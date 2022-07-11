Rapper Tumi Tladi passes away

South African artist Tumi Tladi has passed away at age 30.

Tladi’s family confirmed his passing in a statement on Sunday, 10 July. The cause of death has not been confirmed.

The statement said, "Son, brother and uncle, Tumi Tladi (30) sadly passed away in the early hours of this morning in Johannesburg."

The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time. Funeral details for the rapper will be disclosed at a later stage.

Tladi’s latest music video was released on 1 July, featuring Nadia Nakai and MustBeDubz.

Tributes to Tladi have been pouring in on social media:

Hamba kahle ntwana❤️ Always had the greatest energy in the room. Happy we got to make some music together. So talented. Till next time Tumi Tladi pic.twitter.com/fo8fIJhw9v

Tumi Tladi dropped this masterpiece with Nadia Nakai on the 1st of July, 2022�� 9 days later, he is no longer with us.

Life ���� RIP young man ����

Usikhonzele kuRiky Rick, Ben Shaper, PRO, DJ Citi Lyts, Flabba, Jabba nalabanye The Soil #DateMyFamily #nhlanhla_lux Sunday Tines pic.twitter.com/0IPjgtD9fE

