South African restaurants hit Top 100 in 50 Best list

Featuring venues from 22 destinations, the 50 Best 51-100 commends highly respected restaurants from all corners of the world - making this a massive achievement for the South African restaurants on the list, Wolfgat and La Colombe.
Run by chef Kobus van der Merwe, Wolfgat offers a unique dining experience that focuses on dishes inspired by the ocean. The seven-course menu can be enjoyed in a cosy atmosphere that hosts 20 diners at a time.
Run by chef James Gaag, this minimalist restaurant is nestled on the slopes of the Cape Peninsula. A treehouse-like setting with a large glass ceiling that allows for light to come in, La Colombe provides a food experience that is theatrical.
The venue also has an iconic sister location, La Petite Colombe, in Franschoek.
“Thank you, not only to the judges, but to every diner who has visited and supported us over the past year – we’ll be raising a glass to all of you this evening!” said La Colombe after winning 56th place.
The voting panel is comprised of 1,080 independent authorities in the world of gastronomy. The top 50 winners and awards ceremony will take place on 18 July. To see the full 51-100 list, go here.