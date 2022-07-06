Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Irvine PartnersBizcommunity.comHook, Line & SinkerEast Coast RadioEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Food & Wine News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


South African restaurants hit Top 100 in 50 Best list

6 Jul 2022
Ahead of the annual awards ceremony that will take place on 18 July, The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2022 has announced the 51-100 ranked list.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

South Africa has hit the mark with two restaurants from the Western Cape included on the list. This year also marks the 20th anniversary of the 50 Best.

Featuring venues from 22 destinations, the 50 Best 51-100 commends highly respected restaurants from all corners of the world - making this a massive achievement for the South African restaurants on the list, Wolfgat and La Colombe.

Wolfgat


Placing at 90, Wolfgat is a treasure of Paternoster that won 50th in the list last year - making it the best restaurant in Africa for 2021.

Run by chef Kobus van der Merwe, Wolfgat offers a unique dining experience that focuses on dishes inspired by the ocean. The seven-course menu can be enjoyed in a cosy atmosphere that hosts 20 diners at a time.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Wolfgat (@wolfgat)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Wolfgat (@wolfgat)

La Colombe


Coming in at the 56th spot, this isn’t La Colombe’s first time in the 50 Best spotlight. In 2021, the restaurant scored 80th place.

Run by chef James Gaag, this minimalist restaurant is nestled on the slopes of the Cape Peninsula. A treehouse-like setting with a large glass ceiling that allows for light to come in, La Colombe provides a food experience that is theatrical.

The venue also has an iconic sister location, La Petite Colombe, in Franschoek.

“Thank you, not only to the judges, but to every diner who has visited and supported us over the past year – we’ll be raising a glass to all of you this evening!” said La Colombe after winning 56th place.

The voting panel is comprised of 1,080 independent authorities in the world of gastronomy. The top 50 winners and awards ceremony will take place on 18 July. To see the full 51-100 list, go here.

NextOptions
Read more: La Colombe, Kobus van der Merwe, Paternoster, South African restaurants, fine dining, Wolfgat



Related

5 reasons to stay at off the grid Gonana Guest House in Paternoster
5 reasons to stay at off the grid Gonana Guest House in Paternoster10 Jun 2022
Source:
Liam Tomlin's 'The Bailey' opens in Cape Town9 Jun 2022
Image supplied: Paternoster beaches
5 hidden gems in rural South Africa for winter travel25 May 2022
Image supplied: Wiehan Mostert and Will Rawson, cofounders of Furley's Bar & Grill
Furley's Bar & Grill breathes life into Newlands25 Mar 2022
Image supplied: Tang will open its doors at the V&A Waterfront
Tang opens doors in Cape Town22 Mar 2022
Image supplied: Chef Luke Dale Roberts
The Test Kitchen Carbon opens doors in Johannesburg11 Mar 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz