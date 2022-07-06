South African restaurants hit Top 100 in 50 Best list

Ahead of the annual awards ceremony that will take place on 18 July, The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2022 has announced the 51-100 ranked list.

South Africa has hit the mark with two restaurants from the Western Cape included on the list. This year also marks the 20th anniversary of the 50 Best.

Featuring venues from 22 destinations, the 50 Best 51-100 commends highly respected restaurants from all corners of the world - making this a massive achievement for the South African restaurants on the list, Wolfgat and La Colombe.

Wolfgat

Placing at 90, Wolfgat is a treasure of Paternoster that won 50th in the list last year - making it the best restaurant in Africa for 2021.

Run by chef Kobus van der Merwe, Wolfgat offers a unique dining experience that focuses on dishes inspired by the ocean. The seven-course menu can be enjoyed in a cosy atmosphere that hosts 20 diners at a time.

La Colombe

Coming in at the 56th spot, this isn’t La Colombe’s first time in the 50 Best spotlight. In 2021, the restaurant scored 80th place.

Run by chef James Gaag, this minimalist restaurant is nestled on the slopes of the Cape Peninsula. A treehouse-like setting with a large glass ceiling that allows for light to come in, La Colombe provides a food experience that is theatrical.

The venue also has an iconic sister location, La Petite Colombe, in Franschoek.

“Thank you, not only to the judges, but to every diner who has visited and supported us over the past year – we’ll be raising a glass to all of you this evening!” said La Colombe after winning 56th place.

The voting panel is comprised of 1,080 independent authorities in the world of gastronomy. The top 50 winners and awards ceremony will take place on 18 July. To see the full 51-100 list, go here.