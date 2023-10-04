Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesNedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Agriculture News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Farmers face profit margin compression following a further surge in fuel prices

4 Oct 2023
Paul MakubeBy: Paul Makube
Today we experienced another round of fuel price hikes with the 0.05% and 0.005% Sulphur content diesel grades increasing by R1.97/l and R1.94/l respectively to highs of R25.02/l and R25.22/l. This brought the cumulative increases in the price of the two grades of diesel to a whopping R4.81/l and R4.70/l in just two consecutive months.
Source: ©Phanuwat Nandee via
Source: ©Phanuwat Nandee via 123RF

This comes at the onset of heightened activity and consumption of fuel in the agriculture calendar as planting of summer crops begins followed by harvesting of winter crops towards the end of the year. Fuel accounts for about 10% of the annual grain and oilseed variable costs. In the livestock and horticulture subsectors, fuel is critical for the transportation of produce to markets and recently a huge input in farm operations as well as cold storage facilities due to loadshedding in South Africa.

Fuel prices set to increase again in October
Fuel prices set to increase again in October

29 Sep 2023

This has forced farmers to deploy the use of generators in their farming operations such as irrigation, milking, abattoirs, and cold storage at huge costs during higher levels of loadshedding.

Fresh produce always requires maintenance of a cold chain, and any breakage of the process compromises the quality and safety of perishables such as fruit, vegetables, and meat resulting in potential huge financial losses for farmers. With the poultry sector hit by the avian flu and the consequent disruption to operations in the industry, further fuel hikes are an additional financial strain for producers.

The short-term outlook for fuel prices remains uncertain given the increased volatility of both the international Brent crude oil prices and the rand/US dollar exchange rate. Although easing lately from an average of US$92.45/bbl in September (1st to 28th) to US$91.12/bbl. so far, this is still above US$90/bbl. and there is further upside potential given the increased appetite for production cuts by major producers and exporters such as Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The rand on the other hand recently extended losses and topped R19.32/US$ thus posing an upside risk to fuel prices. Higher fuel prices might dampen the consumer inflation outlook thus forcing the Sarb to maintain elevated interest rates for a bit longer.

Elevated debt-serving costs for farmers have been a constraint for potential agriculture production expansion. Tight profit margins will limit the producer's and processors’ capacity to absorb further cost pressures.

NextOptions
Paul Makube
Paul Makube's articles

About Paul Makube

Paul Makube is Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB.

    Related

    Renewed optimism as agriculture business confidence rebounds in Q3
    Renewed optimism as agriculture business confidence rebounds in Q320 Sep 2023
    A massive diesel price hike reintroduces cost pressures at the onset of the new agriculture season
    A massive diesel price hike reintroduces cost pressures at the onset of the new agriculture season11 Sep 2023
    Why your breakfast costs are lower this year
    Why your breakfast costs are lower this year24 Aug 2023
    Changing weather patterns set to exacerbate challenges faced by SA's farmers
    Changing weather patterns set to exacerbate challenges faced by SA's farmers19 Jun 2023
    Source: josealbafotos via
    A further deterioration in agriculture GDP outcomes turn negative in Q1 of 20237 Jun 2023
    Your omelette is not yet under threat despite the recent Western Cape bird flu outbreak
    Your omelette is not yet under threat despite the recent Western Cape bird flu outbreak6 Jun 2023
    Source: Barescar90 via
    No respite for farmers as debt servicing costs escalate following another 50-basis points hike26 May 2023
    Farmers get relief as diesel prices dip before summer crop harvest
    Farmers get relief as diesel prices dip before summer crop harvest4 May 2023

    News

    More industry news

    Let's do Biz