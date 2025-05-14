Agriculture Agribusiness
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Agriculture profitability outlook boosted after a surprise rate cut, the first for 2025

    The Sarb’s recent surprise decision to cut interest rates by 0.25% effective from 30 May 2025 provides a further boost for the agriculture profitability outlook.
    Paul MakubeBy Paul Makube
    2 Jun 2025
    2 Jun 2025
    Source: ©Zoran Orcik via
    Source: ©Zoran Orcik via 123RF

    This is a welcome reprieve for farmers in terms of reduced debt servicing costs following a drought-induced agriculture contraction, with overall sector performance dropping by 8% year-on-year, with debt uptake already up by 8% year-on-year at R221.82bn. Total agriculture debt increased by 67% in the past ten years, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.

    Improved margins and investment recovery

    Not only will the interest rate cut help ease pressure on profit margins, but it will also spur investment recovery in the sector as output rebounds on the back of favourable production conditions.

    The signals for an agricultural growth upswing include a 15.7% year-on-year increase in the expected 2024/25 summer crop harvest, a rebound in agriculture machinery sales, and the bullishness in the Agribusiness Confidence Index (ACI).

    The quarterly ACI update for Q1 of 2025 surged by 11 points from Q4 of 2024 to reach the highest level since Q4 of 2021, to 70 points.

    Agri machinery sales show strong recovery

    We saw an uptick in agriculture machinery sales total for Q1 of 2025 increasing by a whopping 27% relative to the same period in 2024 at 1,827units, and were up 22% for the year to April 2025 at 2,400 units, according to the South African Agriculture Machinery Association’s (SAAMA) update in April 2025.05.

    Further, the recent cut and more in the offing for later in the year will help lift consumer confidence and boost demand for agricultural commodities in a benign inflation and macroeconomic outlook.

    Read more: agriculture, Agribusiness, Paul Makube, agriculture machinery, South Africa agriculture
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Paul Makube

    Paul Makube is Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB.
      Related
      OptionsNext

      BizTrendsTV

      RAPT BizTrendsTV: Student Village's Ronen Aires - Gen Z's disruption of the world
      Top stories
      More news
      Let's do Biz