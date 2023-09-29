Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesNedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Woodford GroupKia South AfricaKLAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Fuel & Energy News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Fuel prices set to increase again in October

29 Sep 2023
On the first Wednesday of this October, diesel is expected to increase by around R1.60l, while petrol is expected to increase by between 75c/l and 80c/l depending on the grade. Illuminating paraffin is expected to rise by more than R1.50/l. This is according to the Automobile Association (AA), which commented on unaudited fuel data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF).
Source: Nuttakit Sukjaroensuk -
Source: Nuttakit Sukjaroensuk - 123RF.com

“As was the case with the previous increases, these latest significant adjustments are mainly attributable to rising international oil prices. While the weaker rand/US dollar exchange is also playing a role in the hikes for all fuels, its contribution is less substantial than the international product prices,” notes the AA.

Based on the current numbers, ULP95 petrol in Gauteng will rise above R25/l and at the coast above R24/l for the first time since August last year.

“These increases are going to hit all consumers hard, and they come at a time when most South Africans are feeling extreme financial pressure. It remains concerning, however, that in the face of these increases, the government remains silent on its plans, if there are any, on a way forward to deal more effectively with fuel price increases,” notes the association.

The AA again advises motorists to keep their vehicles in good mechanical condition, and their tyres inflated to manufacturer’s specifications to ensure optimal fuel usage. Minimising trips where possible, using air conditioners sparingly, and not overloading the vehicle are other measures owners can take to decrease fuel consumption.

“As the end of the year approaches many people will be making plans for their annual vacations. Part of that planning must include budgeting properly for fuel expenses now and including some extra finds to offset possible additional increases that may occur in November and December,” concludes the AA.

NextOptions
Read more: fuel price, petrol price, Automobile Association, Central Energy Fund, AA

Related

Expect steep increases to all grades of fuel this September - AA
Expect steep increases to all grades of fuel this September - AA1 Sep 2023
Haval invests in AA Technical College to develop new energy skills
Haval invests in AA Technical College to develop new energy skills15 Aug 2023
Fuel price set to decrease. Source: Engin Akyurt/Unsplash
Petrol, diesel prices to increase from Wednesday1 Aug 2023
Slight decrease in petrol price for July, diesel price set to increase
Slight decrease in petrol price for July, diesel price set to increase3 Jul 2023
Fuel prices to drop for June 2023
Fuel prices to drop for June 20236 Jun 2023
Source: iStock.
CEF merges with South African National Petroleum Company4 May 2023
Petrol price expected to rise above R23 in May, a new high for the year
Petrol price expected to rise above R23 in May, a new high for the year28 Apr 2023
April fuel forecast: The good and bad news
April fuel forecast: The good and bad news27 Mar 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz