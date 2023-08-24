H&M drops Spring 2023 collection

H&M's Spring 2023 collection continues to explore the possibilities of style transformation for the new season. Inspired by the mythical island of Isla Hennes, this collection empowers customers to experiment, offering a thrilling variety of crafted soft tones, bold shapes and tactile textures.

The H&M Spring 2023 collection will launch in two drops. The pre-Spring launch will be available in stores from 24 August and online via Superbalist on 31 August, and the Spring launch will be available in stores from 14 September and online on 21 September 2023.

Isla Hennes is the style destination for Spring 2023. With charisma, adventure and creativity around every corner, the island calls for experimentation, encouraging you to try something new. Azure waters promote vivid colour palettes while inviting meadows are reminiscent of the collection's botanical influences. Will the island's art biennale sculptures inspire you to style a contemporary 3D silhouette? Or may the wild flora tempt you to try a graphic print? Travel the island to find unique styles, ideas and inspiration. This is a destination for transformation.

The H&M Spring 2023 Collection offers a breadth of interchangeable styles for customers to play with, each presented in elevated fabrics with an approachable price point. As such, the collection is divided into two launches – Pre-Spring and Spring. In each launch, style themes tell different stories, showing the opportunities for transformation on Isla Hennes.

"At H&M, we see identity as a spectrum of possibilities. We hope this collection encourages our customers to travel through different aesthetics and that they're as inspired by the elevated and eclectic pieces as we are," says Eliana Masgalos, concept designer.

The H&M Pre-Spring launch sees modern crafted suiting shine with unexpected details. Neo-folk elements spotlight embroidery and sculptural silhouettes, 3D expression bursts from garments like the flowers blooming on Isla Hennes, and a remix of stripes and patterns add frivolity.

The black waistcoat, cargo trousers and decadently detailed balloon sleeve tie-waist top are essential. In addition, the striking green double-stripe shirt and trousers and the candy pink horizontal stripe spaghetti strap dress are spirited additions to any spring wardrobe.

Things take a macro turn for the Spring launch with larger-than-life embroidery, hyper-vibrant prints and tactile crochet. The rich purple mini-dress with petal-like edges is a stand-out piece. As too are the exotic plant-print babydoll dress, the white wrap jacket with cut-out sleeve detailing and the warm ochre knit dress with a deep-V neckline.