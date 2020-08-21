Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Fashion & Homeware News South Africa

Menu

#WomensMonth

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
  • Download BizTakeouts Mobi App
  • Visit BizTakeouts

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Second AfricaRise store opens in Gauteng

21 Aug 2020
South African fashion designer Thula Sindi opened the second AfricaRise store in Marshalltown, Johannesburg, earlier this month, providing an additional platform for African designers to sell their high-end fashion, accessories, crafts and fine art.

Credit: Joburg City Centre via Twitter

The Marshalltown store follows the launch of the first AfricaRise store in Sandton City in October last year.

“The second AfricaRise store is a destination/tourist attraction store, where people from outside of the country and people in the city can interact with African-made garments and fine art,” Sindi explains. “It’s very important to have spaces of beauty in urban settings, and AfricaRise is the vehicle to bring African fashion, crafts, jewellery, accessories and fine art under one roof."

While led by Sindi, the luxury retail concept is a collaborative effort between Sindi and the in-house designers, who have a common goal to forge a community of innovators with a similar vision.

The Marshalltown space will feature the work of local design maestros like Sindi, David Tlale, Ephymol, Rubicon and Maria McCloy alongside designs from emerging creatives like Ezekhetho, Imprint, Nguni Brand and Siyavuya Roqoza.


The Covid-19 pandemic has brought about challenges for the the creative sector. Sindi says the future "requires bold artists and visionaries to take decisions that will define the future of the industry - decisions that are about taking up space for a future that is not apparent to everyone".

Sindi continues, “It is important to grab as much market share as possible right now. But this has to be done in a cautious but intentional way. Every time there is a disturbance in economic activity, black business suffers the most and we are often relegated to obscurity. We need to create a new baseline for ourselves as design entrepreneurs.

"We have already figured out the impossible part – which is creating coveted items that have market relevance within an extremely crowded and hostile market. Now we must have direct access to the market. Domestic distribution is very important. We can survive any financial storm with the correct structural support, strategic nous, planning and extreme agility.”

The new AfricaRise store is located at 66 Anderson Street, Marshalltown, Johannesburg. Items sold at both stores are also available at www.africariseonline.co.za.
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, #LockdownLessons and Covid-19 links
Comment

Read more: African design, African fashion, SA fashion, Made in SA, luxury retail

Related

PnP Clothing's new collaborative partnership celebrates SA design11 Aug 2020
Equipping Africa's fashion entrepreneurs to conquer Covid-194 Jun 2020
How the Covid-19 crisis could remodel the luxury industry20 May 2020
Proudly SA expands portal to include locally-made sanitisers and detergents15 May 2020
Upmarket US retailer Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy8 May 2020
#StartupStory: Haute Afrika embodies sophistication and elegance1 May 2020
Proudly SA launches marketplace for locally-made face masks24 Apr 2020
100 Beautiful Things showcases SA's creative design and ingenuity22 Apr 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz