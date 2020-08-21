Second AfricaRise store opens in Gauteng

South African fashion designer Thula Sindi opened the second AfricaRise store in Marshalltown, Johannesburg, earlier this month, providing an additional platform for African designers to sell their high-end fashion, accessories, crafts and fine art.
Credit: Joburg City Centre via Twitter
The Marshalltown store follows the launch of the first AfricaRise store in Sandton City in October last year.
“The second AfricaRise store is a destination/tourist attraction store, where people from outside of the country and people in the city can interact with African-made garments and fine art,” Sindi explains. “It’s very important to have spaces of beauty in urban settings, and AfricaRise is the vehicle to bring African fashion, crafts, jewellery, accessories and fine art under one roof."
While led by Sindi, the luxury retail concept is a collaborative effort between Sindi and the in-house designers, who have a common goal to forge a community of innovators with a similar vision.
The Marshalltown space will feature the work of local design maestros like Sindi, David Tlale, Ephymol, Rubicon and Maria McCloy alongside designs from emerging creatives like Ezekhetho, Imprint, Nguni Brand and Siyavuya Roqoza.
What a lovely opening day ☺️.. The weather tried it �� but it was still a good & orderly day. A far cry from the launch parties one is used to hosting ���� but yall came through, masks on, 1 by 1 & even bought Art ������ As uncertain as times are I will always bet on Black ������✊�� pic.twitter.com/VnX6RTBh2r
The Covid-19 pandemic has brought about challenges for the the creative sector. Sindi says the future "requires bold artists and visionaries to take decisions that will define the future of the industry - decisions that are about taking up space for a future that is not apparent to everyone".
Sindi continues, “It is important to grab as much market share as possible right now. But this has to be done in a cautious but intentional way. Every time there is a disturbance in economic activity, black business suffers the most and we are often relegated to obscurity. We need to create a new baseline for ourselves as design entrepreneurs.
"We have already figured out the impossible part – which is creating coveted items that have market relevance within an extremely crowded and hostile market. Now we must have direct access to the market. Domestic distribution is very important. We can survive any financial storm with the correct structural support, strategic nous, planning and extreme agility.”
The new AfricaRise store is located at 66 Anderson Street, Marshalltown, Johannesburg. Items sold at both stores are also available at www.africariseonline.co.za.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.